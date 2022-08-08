ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nypressnews.com

17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 17-year-old girl was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

4 dead, 10 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 10 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjol.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
