Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in East Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison. At about 9:12 p.m., three victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black Sedan fired shots, police said. A...
nypressnews.com
17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 17-year-old girl was shot in...
nypressnews.com
4 dead, 10 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 10 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no officers injured
Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.
Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood
CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
nypressnews.com
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 9 others wounded
At least 13 people have been shot in separate attacks since Friday evening across Chicago, including two men fatally shot in their vehicles about three miles apart on the South Side and an additional two men killed within an hour of each other early Saturday. A 38-year-old man was driving...
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boy, 5, critically injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.
Man, 32, charged in crash that killed 14-year-old at South Side bus stop
Police provided no booking photo of the accused.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Comments / 0