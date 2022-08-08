ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Department of Forestry announces $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting projects

By Delaney Murray
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting efforts this fall and in the spring of 2023.

The funding is part of the Virginia Trees for Clean Water Grant Program, which is designed to improve water quality across Virginia by encouraging tree-planting projects of all types.

The cycle of grant funds will be used for projects this fall and next spring. Grants may be awarded to civic groups, communities, local governments, tribal organizations, non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations, public educational institutions, state agencies and volunteer groups.

“Trees improve our everyday lives in so many ways,” Lara Johnson, Virginia Department of Forestry Urban and Community Forestry Program Manager, said. “Trees reduce the impacts of urban heat, filter our air and provide clean drinking water. Our goal is to plant and support as many trees as possible and Virginia Department of Forestry is grateful for the opportunity to support these beneficial planting projects.”

Applications are accepted in the form of a proposal, which must include a letter of recommendation from a local Virginia Department of Forestry forester, a long-term tree maintenance plan, community outreach and engagement components, and must demonstrate the merit of the project. The recommended funding range for proposals is between $1,000 and $50,000 per project.

The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

For more information about the grant program, visit the Virginia Department of Forestry’s website .

