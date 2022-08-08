ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannington, WV

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPU36_0h9VdgFS00

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday.

Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Monday and 2 p.m. daily throughout the rest of the week with special activities to look forward to each day.

Marion County gas average drops below $4

Rides are open starting Tuesday. Here’s a list of other activities for each day of the fair:

Monday, August 8

  • 4 p.m. — Gates open
  • 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn
  • 5 p.m. — Enduro Race registration
  • 6 p.m. — Grand Parade, downtown.
  • 7:30 p.m. — Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and opening of the 2022 Mannington District Fair. Introduction of queen candidates, visiting queens, Baby Photogenic winners and other guests.
  • 7:30 p.m. — Real Shoot Wrestling
  • 8 p.m. — Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen competition and crowning
  • 8:30 p.m. — Enduro Race 4 & 6 Cylinder (The Miller Hardware 500)
  • Midnight — Closing time

Tuesday, August 9

  • 2 p.m. — Gates Open
  • 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under
  • 4 p.m. — Demolition Derby registration
  • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Horse show – 13 and over
  • 6 p.m. — Showmanship clinic at 4-H barn
  • 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available
  • 7 p.m. — Mannington District Fair Queen, teen, and pre-teen competition and crowning
  • 8 p.m. — Thomas Motorsport Demolition Derby – Full-size stock cars and full-size modified stock cars
  • Midnight — Closing time

Wednesday, August 10

  • 9 a.m. — Judging sheep; judging poultry; judging swine; judging dairy & beef cattle
  • 2 p.m. — Gates open
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under
  • 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn
  • 4 p.m. — Demolition Derby registration
  • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Horse show – 13 and over
  • 6 p.m. — 4-H and FFA breeding heifer, market steer, feeder calf, lamb and goat show at 4-H barn
  • 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available
  • 7 p.m. — Power Wheels Demolition Derby
  • 7 p.m. — Cody Clayton Eagle Band
  • 7:30 p.m. — JAWS BBQ – BBQ Eating contest
  • 8 p.m. — Thomas Motorsport Demolition Derby – Stock compact cars and modified compact cars
  • 9 p.m. — Cody Clayton Eagle Band
  • Midnight — Closing time

Thursday, August 11

  • 9 a.m. — Judging ponies; judging draft horses; judging riding; saddle horses; & western pleasure
  • 2 p.m. — Gates open
  • 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under
  • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Horse show – 13 and over
  • 6 p.m. — 4-H and FFA rabbits & swine show at 4-H barn
  • 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available
  • 7 p.m. — The Davisson Brothers
  • 7 p.m. — Cattle penning
  • 7:30 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides
  • 9 p.m. — The Davisson Brothers
  • 9 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides
  • Midnight — Closing time

Friday, August 12

  • 2 p.m. — Gates open
  • 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under
  • 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available
  • 7 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides
  • 7 p.m. — Confederate Railroad
  • 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Registration – Sheep Rodeo 75 pounds and under.
  • 8 p.m. — Sheep Rodeo
  • 9 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides
  • 9 p.m. — Confederate Railroad
  • Midnight — Closing time

Saturday, August 13

  • 2 p.m. — Gates open
  • 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Open Heritage Music Jam
  • 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn
  • 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under
  • 3 p.m. — Family Fun Day
  • 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Horse Show – 13 and over
  • 5 p.m. — KOI Drag Racing Registration. Classes include ATV Based, including Dirt Bikes and Side by Sides
  • 5:30 p.m. — Horse Show Trophies – All Ages
  • 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available
  • 6 p.m. — Lightweight horse pulling contest – up to 3400 lbs.
  • 6:30 p.m. — Marion County 4-H and FFA market livestock sale at the 4-SH barn
  • 7 p.m. — KOI Drag Racing
  • 7 p.m. — Make a Joyful Noise – Gospel Music
  • 8 p.m. — Heavyweight Horse Pulling
  • Midnight — Closing time

The fairgrounds are at 1 Bob Thorne Dr in Mannington. Tickets are $7 each, but children under 12 get free admission. According to the fair’s website , parking is also free. Additional activities like ride passes can also be purchased.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County Passport program guides independent tours

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – An Americorps project in Randolph County has created an opportunity for families to spend time together while exploring the county. Various businesses and outdoor locations around Randolph County are now displayed in a passport book. The businesses within the passport will give visitors stamps for their passports. Those who collect at […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mannington District Fair kicks off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Happy Tales: Mystic and James McManus

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — James McManus spends much of his time traveling between Pennsylvania and Parkersburg via Interstate 79 and U.S. Route 50. One day, he decided to change up his stopping point. “I typically stop in Clarksburg at a rest area to walk my dogs,” McManus said. “I bypassed that and decided to pull […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
Marion County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Mannington, WV
WBOY 12 News

Holiday Inn Express finishes renovations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Holiday Inn Express, located in Bridgeport, held its ribbon cutting on Thursday morning for the renovations that they have been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The inn originally opened in 2011, and they wanted to start renovating in 2019 but COVID-19 came along. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the supply […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU students clean up Star City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — About 50 West Virginia University students volunteered on Thursday to help beautify Star City. In a collaboration between WVU and Star City Public Works, students helped at the Tugboat Depot playground by adding more rubber mulch to cover up bare spots. At the same time, a separate group of students helped […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Backpacks donated to CASA For Kids in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Northwestern Mutual of Morgantown partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocates in Monongalia and Preston Counties, better known as CASA For Kids, and sponsored the backpack donation project on Wednesday. CASA is a non-profit organization of volunteers who are appointed by a judge to speak for the best interests with children that […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Demolition Derby#Horse Pulling#Fairs#Horse Show#Things To Do#What To Do#Showmanship
WDTV

Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Catholic Charities WV blesses Hazel’s House office

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Catholic Charities of West Virginia had their new space at Hazel’s House of Hope blessed during an open house on Wednesday. Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Mark E. Brennan performed the ceremony, blessing each room with holy water. Catholic Charities of West Virginia was founded in 1931 as a conglomerate […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage for sale in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
ELKINS, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Fire Fighter’s Full Pull returns to Taylor County Fair Grounds

PRUNTYTOWN—Pull fans, get ready to smell the diesel in the air and hear the roar of the engines as the Seventh Annual Fire Fighter’s Full Pull makes its return to Taylor County. The Grafton and Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Departments would like to welcome pull enthusiasts to the annual...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Monongalia County Fair kicks off fair week with annual parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents gathered on High Street for the Monongalia County Fair’s annual parade. Fair board member Amee Blake said that the board was happy to be back to their annual activities after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. “We feel like it is a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Marion County Commission honors Army National Guard veteran

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Commission honored an Army National Guard veteran at its meeting on Wednesday. Toby Heaney received a proclamation for his service. The West Virginia native served from January 1997 to October 2021 in the Army National Guard. Most of that time was as an active-duty artilleryman. Heaney is a graduate of […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy