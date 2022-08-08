Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
nypressnews.com
17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 17-year-old girl was shot in...
nypressnews.com
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are warning the public about a string of armed robberies in the Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods. CPD said they are searching for up to three suspects involved in the robberies. Police have not released any photos or video footage of the suspects, but authorities said the suspects were seen wearing black ski masks and hoodies.
nypressnews.com
Woman, 19, shot in back while sitting inside vehicle in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was shot in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street around 5:05 a.m. The woman was sitting in her minivan when she heard the gunfire and realized she had been shot in the back.
nypressnews.com
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 9 others wounded
At least 13 people have been shot in separate attacks since Friday evening across Chicago, including two men fatally shot in their vehicles about three miles apart on the South Side and an additional two men killed within an hour of each other early Saturday. A 38-year-old man was driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
4 dead, 10 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 10 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
nypressnews.com
17-year-old girl shot while completing driver’s ed test on South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon while in a driver’s education vehicle. The girl was minutes from finishing her final driving exam when shots were fired in the 11300 block of South Normal at around 12:05 p.m. The girl suffered a graze wound to the...
nypressnews.com
Woman. 19, critically wounded after being shot during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue around 7:29 a.m. Police said the victim and a male offender were inside a vehicle...
nypressnews.com
Hobart Police ask for help finding three
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month. In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as “BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE.”. Police said the four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
nypressnews.com
Nearly 50 missing light poles, at least five on the ground on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s cameras on Thursday captured the city finally picking up downed light poles along DuSable Lake Shore Drive – including one we showed you a day earlier. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot first exposed the danger, which left a couple with more than...
nypressnews.com
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms by late afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Good morning. We’ll be in ALERT MODE this morning for thunderstorms development late this afternoon and tonight. At 12:30 this morning the Storm Prediction Center issued a Marginal chance (lowest) for severe storms. The main threats are hail, wind, and an isolated tornado that can’t be ruled out. These are low threats but we’ll see many dry hours during the day, and a lot of folks will be outside, so I’m being cautious.
nypressnews.com
White Wheaton pastor, who spoke out about social justice issues, leaving church to spread message
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) — Reverend Doctor Jay Moses is packing up after seven years at Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton. “I feel a call to go to a different community and bring my gifts there. I think when you are in a community you plant the seeds, you water them, you help them grow and then you have to give them to somebody else,” he said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago alderman is trying to put a stop to potential changes to Soldier Field. Alderman Ray Lopez filed an order Thursday to prohibit Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name “Solider Field” or its monuments.
Comments / 0