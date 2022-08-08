ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

nypressnews.com

17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 17-year-old girl was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are warning the public about a string of armed robberies in the Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods. CPD said they are searching for up to three suspects involved in the robberies. Police have not released any photos or video footage of the suspects, but authorities said the suspects were seen wearing black ski masks and hoodies.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Woman, 19, shot in back while sitting inside vehicle in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was shot in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street around 5:05 a.m. The woman was sitting in her minivan when she heard the gunfire and realized she had been shot in the back.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

4 dead, 10 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 10 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Hobart Police ask for help finding three

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month. In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as “BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE.”. Police said the four...
nypressnews.com

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms by late afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Good morning. We’ll be in ALERT MODE this morning for thunderstorms development late this afternoon and tonight. At 12:30 this morning the Storm Prediction Center issued a Marginal chance (lowest) for severe storms. The main threats are hail, wind, and an isolated tornado that can’t be ruled out. These are low threats but we’ll see many dry hours during the day, and a lot of folks will be outside, so I’m being cautious.
CHICAGO, IL
