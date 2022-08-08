ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
WILMINGTON, NC
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
#Opium#Marijuana#Bcso#The Community Impact Team
Columbus County issues boil water advisory after water line damaged

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to Columbus County Public Utilities, staff are working to repair one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Columbus County Water & Sewer District Ill after local contractors bored into it. Per the report, the areas affected...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched...
WILMINGTON, NC

