foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Jason McCoy has been sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for his role in a 2020 death. Per the DA’s office, in April 2020, McCoy was driving near Shallotte when he ran off...
foxwilmington.com
Fayetteville police hunt for teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a teen who they say fatally shot another man in Fayetteville with a stolen gun. The Fayetteville Police Department identified the man they say is responsible for the shooting death as Karon Peair Streets, 19, and said he is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
foxwilmington.com
Four inmates charged for attempted murder after an inmate was beaten at Columbus County Jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged four inmates at Columbus County jail in connection to the investigation of a severe beating that hospitalized Joshua Johnson, another inmate. According to District Attorney Jon David, the inmates involved in the beating have been...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the identities of two people suspected of robbing a convenience store as seen in surveillance footage. Per the CCSO, deputies were called by an alarm on August 11 to Tiger Mart #5 on...
foxwilmington.com
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
foxwilmington.com
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring...
foxwilmington.com
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
foxwilmington.com
Long Beach Road was shut down at Airport Road due to traffic accident, now open
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Long Beach Road had been shut down at Airport Road due to a traffic accident. According to the Oak Island Fire Department, the site has now been cleared. Power lines were reportedly in the roadway. The cause of the accident and any injuries are...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County issues boil water advisory after water line damaged
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to Columbus County Public Utilities, staff are working to repair one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Columbus County Water & Sewer District Ill after local contractors bored into it. Per the report, the areas affected...
foxwilmington.com
‘We are all working on this’: County leaders address concerns with homelessness in the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After a recent sexual assault involving a homeless man and homeless woman, leaders in the community are addressing concerns about what they call a growing problem of homelessness. New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays said that city and county leaders have been working on a...
foxwilmington.com
Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
foxwilmington.com
Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched...
