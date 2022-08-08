ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hobart Police ask for help finding three

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month. In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as “BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE.”. Police said the four...
HOBART, IN
17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 17-year-old girl was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
Firing of city’s police reform chief is step in the wrong direction

Chicago needs to send a clear and sustained message from the top of the police department on down if police reform is going to succeed. The firing this week of Robert Boik, the police official in charge of overseeing the Chicago Police Department’s court-ordered reform efforts, doesn’t send that message. Instead, it’s a step in entirely the wrong direction.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: Shower chance Saturday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain chances this weekend are quite small. A slight shower chance Saturday morning. Scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder are possible Saturday evening and night. Dry and cooler, but cloudy, for Sunday. The normal high is 83 degrees. TONIGHT: FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS. LOW 64.
CHICAGO, IL

