Hobart Police ask for help finding three
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month. In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as “BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE.”. Police said the four...
Nearly 50 missing light poles, at least five on the ground on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s cameras on Thursday captured the city finally picking up downed light poles along DuSable Lake Shore Drive – including one we showed you a day earlier. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot first exposed the danger, which left a couple with more than...
17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 17-year-old girl was shot in...
17-year-old girl shot while completing driver’s ed test on South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon while in a driver’s education vehicle. The girl was minutes from finishing her final driving exam when shots were fired in the 11300 block of South Normal at around 12:05 p.m. The girl suffered a graze wound to the...
Woman. 19, critically wounded after being shot during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue around 7:29 a.m. Police said the victim and a male offender were inside a vehicle...
Firing of city’s police reform chief is step in the wrong direction
Chicago needs to send a clear and sustained message from the top of the police department on down if police reform is going to succeed. The firing this week of Robert Boik, the police official in charge of overseeing the Chicago Police Department’s court-ordered reform efforts, doesn’t send that message. Instead, it’s a step in entirely the wrong direction.
Oswego boy receives special welcome home after undergoing treatment for rare disease
OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) — It can be scary to be a kid undergoing medical treatment for a rare disease. And even worse when you have to leave your home to do it. The community of Oswego wanted to make sure Cullen and his family got a big welcome home celebration.
Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago alderman is trying to put a stop to potential changes to Soldier Field. Alderman Ray Lopez filed an order Thursday to prohibit Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name “Solider Field” or its monuments.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Shower chance Saturday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain chances this weekend are quite small. A slight shower chance Saturday morning. Scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder are possible Saturday evening and night. Dry and cooler, but cloudy, for Sunday. The normal high is 83 degrees. TONIGHT: FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS. LOW 64.
School year soon to start, but some parents say CPS hasn’t given them answers on transportation
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two weeks from the start of the school year, some parents are concerned that the Chicago Public Schools still have not given them a clear plan for transportation. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported Wednesday night, CPS is just one of many districts around the country...
White Wheaton pastor, who spoke out about social justice issues, leaving church to spread message
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) — Reverend Doctor Jay Moses is packing up after seven years at Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton. “I feel a call to go to a different community and bring my gifts there. I think when you are in a community you plant the seeds, you water them, you help them grow and then you have to give them to somebody else,” he said.
