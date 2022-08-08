WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) — Reverend Doctor Jay Moses is packing up after seven years at Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton. “I feel a call to go to a different community and bring my gifts there. I think when you are in a community you plant the seeds, you water them, you help them grow and then you have to give them to somebody else,” he said.

WHEATON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO