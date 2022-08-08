ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
LELAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
WECT

TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Food Bank needs help with new building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 66,000 people depend on the services on a daily basis, including 16,000 children. Now the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina could use some help of its own. Construction on a new building for the non-profit is underway but there’s a relatively small...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County issues boil water advisory after water line damaged

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to Columbus County Public Utilities, staff are working to repair one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Columbus County Water & Sewer District Ill after local contractors bored into it. Per the report, the areas affected...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched...
WILMINGTON, NC

