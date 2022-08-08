Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved
Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news...
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey
Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Loeb Stadium
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
Current Publishing
Plans for 33 townhomes at 96th Street, Haverstick meets resistance
A proposal to build 33 townhomes north of 96th Street between Haverstick Road and Wild Cherry Lane is meeting resistance from many nearby residents. Estridge Development Management is petitioning the Carmel Plan Commission for a rezone of 2.67 wooded acres from S-2 Residential to a planned unit development, meaning an ordinance specific to the site would outline development standards rather than city code. PUD ordinances must be approved by the city council.
Current Publishing
Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration
The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
indianaontap.com
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening
10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions reveal new clubhouse location on 169th Street
The Westfield Lions Club has sold its landmark property on Jersey Street to make way for The Old Town Companies’ “Union Square” project. Lions President Rodney Benson said, “It was sad to leave our Jersey Street clubhouse with all its memories, but it’s also exciting to start a new era for the Club.” The Lions Club Building was a fixture on Jersey Street since 1957.
Inside Indiana Business
Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ
Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
Indianapolis police aim to attract, retain top talent
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said they’re pulling out all the stops to train and keep top police department talent. IMPD is one of the many departments throughout the country struggling to hire full-time staff. Right now, IMPD has 200 openings - 1,843 officers is considered fully staffed.
readthereporter.com
Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods
There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
New runway project kicks off at Indianapolis International Airport
A new multi-million dollar runway project is underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. The first phase of the expansion will create thousands of jobs and address climate change. The new $190 million runway will improve passenger and cargo capacity at the airport. The project is supported with more than $100...
Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls as area keeps growing
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters in Westfield are facing a growing number of calls as the area grows, but the department says it is struggling to keep up. City of Westfield Fire Department Chief Rob Gaylor said the number of calls his department receives seems to be steadily increasing each year, and it has been for […]
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
Indiana State Fair Hot Air Balloons - 2022| Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Indiana State Fair Facebook Photo Page. Cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs, saltwater taffy, corndogs, hamburgers, souvenirs, and more at the annual Indiana State Fair.
readthereporter.com
Todd Thurston announces intent to run for Noblesville Common Council
Longtime Noblesville resident Todd Thurston has announced his plans to run for Noblesville Common Council in the newly redrawn District 2 in Southwest Noblesville. Thurston graduated from Noblesville High School in 1990, and has been a passionate volunteer, community leader, and advocate for the city ever since. Currently, Thurston serves...
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe
The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Café Euclid
The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Red Cross 'Knock Out The Need' blood drive to help fill shortage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. But a decline in donations this summer has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. “We strongly encourage people not to wait until they hear there is a...
WTHR
