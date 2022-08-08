ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved

Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey

Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
WESTFIELD, IN
buildingindiana.com

Coolest AE Projects: Loeb Stadium

Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Plans for 33 townhomes at 96th Street, Haverstick meets resistance

A proposal to build 33 townhomes north of 96th Street between Haverstick Road and Wild Cherry Lane is meeting resistance from many nearby residents. Estridge Development Management is petitioning the Carmel Plan Commission for a rezone of 2.67 wooded acres from S-2 Residential to a planned unit development, meaning an ordinance specific to the site would outline development standards rather than city code. PUD ordinances must be approved by the city council.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Westfield, IN
Government
City
Westfield, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration

The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
FISHERS, IN
indianaontap.com

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening

10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Lions reveal new clubhouse location on 169th Street

The Westfield Lions Club has sold its landmark property on Jersey Street to make way for The Old Town Companies’ “Union Square” project. Lions President Rodney Benson said, “It was sad to leave our Jersey Street clubhouse with all its memories, but it’s also exciting to start a new era for the Club.” The Lions Club Building was a fixture on Jersey Street since 1957.
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ

Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Grand Park#Baseball Diamonds#Youth Sports#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Indianapolis Colts
WTHR

Indianapolis police aim to attract, retain top talent

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said they’re pulling out all the stops to train and keep top police department talent. IMPD is one of the many departments throughout the country struggling to hire full-time staff. Right now, IMPD has 200 openings - 1,843 officers is considered fully staffed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods

There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
CARMEL, IN
WFYI

New runway project kicks off at Indianapolis International Airport

A new multi-million dollar runway project is underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. The first phase of the expansion will create thousands of jobs and address climate change. The new $190 million runway will improve passenger and cargo capacity at the airport. The project is supported with more than $100...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
readthereporter.com

Todd Thurston announces intent to run for Noblesville Common Council

Longtime Noblesville resident Todd Thurston has announced his plans to run for Noblesville Common Council in the newly redrawn District 2 in Southwest Noblesville. Thurston graduated from Noblesville High School in 1990, and has been a passionate volunteer, community leader, and advocate for the city ever since. Currently, Thurston serves...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe

The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Café Euclid

The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy