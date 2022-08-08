ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams activate Kyren Williams, Warren Jackson from PUP list

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Rams are getting back two young offensive players just in time for their first preseason game on Saturday night. They activated Kyren Williams and Warren Jackson from the physically unable to perform list Monday, making them eligible to practice right away.

Williams has been out since breaking his foot in OTAs, missing the first 12 practices of training camp. He’s in the mix to be the Rams’ No. 3 back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., bringing a strong skill set as a receiver and pass blocker.

Jackson’s injury was undisclosed but he’s a bigger receiver who will be trying to make the team in one of the final roster spots. He should get plenty of work this preseason.

