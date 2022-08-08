Read full article on original website
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
toledocitypaper.com
Perrysburg named one of Ohio’s best hometowns
Toledo’s sister-suburb Perrysburg has been recognized by Ohio Magazine among the five best places to live, work and visit in Ohio. Perrysburg, full of rich history, great schools, and a vibrant downtown area, is a great place to build a home and a life. It is no wonder that they have been named one of the top five hometowns of Ohio.
presspublications.com
Mercy Health - Toledo earns environmental excellence awards
Through efforts coordinated by a collaborative council of multi-disciplinary stakeholders across its ministry, Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) and Mercy Health – Toledo implemented system-wide sustainable initiatives that earned environmental excellence awards from Practice Greenhealth, a leading sustainability member organization for hospital networks. Locally, Mercy Health – St. Vincent...
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
Holy Family Radio has a new home
GLANDORF — After 12 years of broadcasting near a radio tower just north of New Cleveland, the Holy Family Radio station now has a permanent residence at the Glandorf Parish Center. The station celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday afternoon on the 12-year anniversary of its going on the air.
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
13abc.com
Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
Toledo Police Chief George Kral to retire in January
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department will soon be looking for its next police chief. Chief George Kral announced his retirement Monday on his Twitter account. He will remain in his role until Jan. 9, 2023. Kral began his career with Toledo police in 1990. He worked in...
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
WTOL-TV
Toledo developers hope to double the number of people living downtown in 6 years
ConnecToledo works with developers and the city to improve downtown Toledo. A big part of that improvement is increasing the number of people who call downtown home.
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
Two people shot in Toledo over the weekend, injuries non-fatal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot over the weekend in Toledo. Both received non-life threatening injuries. On Friday, Aug. 5, police responded to a "ShotSpotter" alert, a device used to detect gunshots and alert police of a potential crime if witnesses or victims are not able to or fail to call authorities. Crews found a man in the 1000 block of Pinewood in downtown Toledo.
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Man Bags Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens In Stryker
HOLE-IN-ONE … On August 1st, 2022, Kory Allison of Wauseon, Ohio aced the par 3, 150-yard 8th hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 6 iron. Congratulations!!!. Free Email News Updates. Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the...
