TG Y
3d ago

This is what's wrong with America today.....this culture is what's wrong with kids these days.

Reply(1)
20
Tony Smith II
3d ago

This guy was just arrested for drug distribution. How’s he already out and getting arrested again ?

Reply(3)
19
Lynn Mac
2d ago

Grow up. I hope you realize this is the type of person going to run this world. Glad my life’s at the back end.

Reply(1)
9
 

Fetty Wap
