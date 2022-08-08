Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Cheered N.Y. Times Subscribers. Now It Wants Profits
For years, Wall Street rewarded the New York Times Co. with an ever-rising stock price as it continued to introduce new subscription services and sign up online customers. Now, an activist investor is urging the company to raise prices and wring more profits from a lineup of services that includes games, recipes, sports and product reviews, as well as its flagship newspaper.
Bloomberg
Peloton to Cut 800 Jobs, Hike Prices and Shut Stores in Sweeping Overhaul
Peloton Interactive Inc. will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also include...
Bloomberg
Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say
Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. The Beijing-based company, which was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings and was listed in New York until 2021, is working with China...
Homebuyer Shocked After Purchasing Home and Receiving Entire Neighborhood
The mistake was allegedly caused by accidentally copy and pasting the title for an entire neighborhood development rather than the single home.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Bloomberg
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Bloomberg
Freddie Mac US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises to 5.22%
30-year fixed mortgage rate for week ending today rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, Freddie Mac data show. 15-year rate avg 4.59%, up from 4.26% a week earlier. 5/1-year ARM rate avg 4.43%, up from 4.25% a week earlier. "The 30-year fixed-rate went back up to well over five percent this...
Bloomberg
Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies
South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Korean trade ministry officials met with Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution...
Bloomberg
Argentina Raises Key Interest Rate to 69.5% in Biggest Hike Since 2019
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark Leliq rate to 69.5%, representing the largest hike in almost three years. Officials raised the rate by 950 basis points, the eighth increase this year, according to a statement. It follows an outsized, 800-basis point hike just two weeks ago. Until now, central bank officials only raised rates about once every month.
Bloomberg
'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (08/12/22)
Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Kallum Pickering, Senior Economist at Berenberg, says the Fed should be more concerned about inflation expectations than labor markets. Sarah Hewin, Chief Economist for Americas and Europe at Standard Chartered, says the market sees the Fed making a mistake. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat
Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses. China Life Insurance Co., PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. all disclosed their intentions to...
Bloomberg
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
Bloomberg
Median Price of US Home is Now More Than $400,000
It’s harder than ever to afford a home in the US, with higher mortgage rates claiming a bigger share of incomes and prices still rising at double-digit rates across most of the country. The monthly bill on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment jumped to...
Bloomberg
Hyperinflation Spurs Zimbabwe to Halt Payments to Contractors
Zimbabwe has suspended payments to government contractors as part of efforts to halt a slump in its currency that’s fueling hyperinflation. The order was sent to government ministries, departments and agencies by Permanent Secretary of Finance George Guvamatanga after the Treasury noticed they were submitting invoices of cash for goods and services using parallel market rates. The MDAs are required to seek approval from Treasury for current and future contract pricing and share with it their due diligence on existing charges, Guvamatanga said.
Bloomberg
Exxon Renews Nigeria Deep-Water Oil Licenses and Contracts
Exxon Mobil Corp. renewed two deep-water leases in Nigeria for 20 years, among the first permits granted under the country’s new oil and gas law. The US energy giant extended its rights over two oil blocks at a ceremony on Friday in the West African country’s capital, Abuja. It also renewed production-sharing contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., it said on its Twitter account.
Bloomberg
Mortgage Rates Swing Back Up, Hitting 5.22% in Volatile Market
US mortgage rates rose back above 5%, ratcheting up pressure on the cooling housing market. The average for a 30-year loan increased to 5.22% from 4.99% last week, Freddie Mac said Thursday in a statement. That’s the first increase since July 21.
Bloomberg
Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight
Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
