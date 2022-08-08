Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
US News and World Report
Russia Tells U.S. Relations at Risk if It Is Branded Terrorism Sponsor -Tass
(Reuters) -Russia has told the United States that diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be broken off if Russia is declared a "state sponsor of terrorism", Tass cited a top official as saying on Friday. Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign...
US News and World Report
First Ukraine Grain Deal Ship Docks in Turkey After Lebanese Buyer Refused Delivery
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed, and the ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo. The Razoni set sail...
US News and World Report
Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange
BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Two Road Bridges to Russian Occupied Territory in Kherson Oblast Out of Use, UK Says
(Reuters) - The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Even if Russia manages to...
US News and World Report
Iranian Tanker Reloads Oil Confiscated by U.S. in Greece
ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "The operation to transfer Iran's stolen oil to the Lana ... is underway...
US News and World Report
China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
Comments / 0