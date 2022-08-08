ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange

BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Iranian Tanker Reloads Oil Confiscated by U.S. in Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "The operation to transfer Iran's stolen oil to the Lana ... is underway...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
CHINA

