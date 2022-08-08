Best credit card bonuses and deals this week: Last chance to earn up to 100,000 airline miles plus elevated Alaska Airlines and Wyndham card offers

Read full article on original website
The best credit cards for international travel in 2022
If you plan to travel internationally, you'll want to make sure you're equipped with the right tools. Above all, the right travel credit card can make your experience much better. These are the five best credit cards to use for international travel in 2022.
These Credit Cards Offer First-Class Rewards for Your Travel Purchases
Credit cards offer so many different perks but which ones have the best travel rewards? We'll break down all of the top cards for you. Choosing a credit card for its travel rewards will depend on your personal preferences and budget for an annual fee. If you want to get the most out of your travel purchases, then the best cards are usually ones with higher fees.
How to choose the best Chase credit cards for cash back and travel rewards
Check out our list of the best Chase credit cards if you’re looking for a way to increase your cash back, airline miles or hotel points. The bank offers a slew of popular credit cards, which means there’s a card for everyone.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
A Hawaiian Airlines passenger who was kicked off a plane after boarding due to an 'invalid ticket' says the airline initially 'wasn't willing to accommodate anything'
In a series of viral TikTok videos, passenger Ryan DeMarre said the desk agent wouldn't provide "a straight answer as to why the ticket was invalid."
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
How to avoid paying checked baggage fees on your next flight
Unfortunately for passengers, checked baggage fees have become an expected part of flying. Here are five tips for avoiding checked baggage fees on your next flight.
Exact date Americans need to apply for brand new direct payment worth up to $750 in order to get the cash by October
THE exact deadline to apply for a brand new direct payment worth up to $750 has been revealed. In an attempt to extend the child tax credit benefits needed by so many families amid soaring inflation, several states, including Rhode Island, are already offering their own child tax credit programs.
An airline gave a passenger $2,740 after it forgot his wheelchair on his transatlantic flights to and from New York
Michael Strunk Kristiansen flew from Copenhagen to New York and back in July, and Icelandair lost his wheelchair in both directions.
Airfare Could Drop 25% in August — Time To Make Travel Plans?
Airfares may be set to drop to 2019 levels, according to the third-quarter travel index from Hopper. The online booking platform reported that the average domestic airfare is set to drop to $286...
What you should know before opening a new credit card
With so many options to consider, choosing a new credit card can be daunting. But for most Americans, it's a necessary step to establishing credit.
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Summer travel chaos can make things even more difficult for passengers with disabilities: These are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide
This summer's travel chaos has made flying with a disability even more difficult — here are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide.
JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day
Staff shortages have wreaked havoc at airports across the globe in recent months, disrupting countless summer vacations. But one airline is taking matters into its own hands by hiring more people than it actually needs in a bid to guarantee it has enough employees to keep operations running. Robin Hayes,...
Save Big On Flights And Hotels And Earn Cashback With WayAway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve heard of cheaper flights, you’ve heard of getting cashback — now there’s a service that combines the best of both worlds! Not only can WayAway help travelers easily find cheap airline tickets, but the travel price comparison service also offers cashback on travel purchases.
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only
Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
PSA: Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale Event Is Finally Live Just in Time for Back to School Season
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Just in time for Back to School season, Best Buy just launched its highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale Event. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down to Black Friday-level prices, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
