Danville school officials, police welcome students back to the classroom

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The first round of southwest Virginia public school students returned to the classroom on Monday morning, including students from across Danville, who were welcomed with open arms by administrators, teachers, and even police officers.

Not only is Lesa Shelton — the principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville — happy to be back, but she says Danville Public Schools is doing everything it can to make sure students are safe and comfortable as they return to school on Monday, Aug. 8.

“Our number one priority is going to be for students to feel welcome; for them to feel safe, both emotionally and physically; and secure, so until that happens, the learning can’t really gear up, but now we’ve got that in place,” said Shelton.

Shelton tells WFXR News the school is also going to have high academic and behavioral standards, adding that they have teams in place and a great structure of people looking out for their students.

In addition, Shelton says the school has new safety measures in place this year to protect their students, such as keyless building entry for faculty, making sure the doors are always locked, and a school resource officer on the premise at all times.

As for pandemic precautions, the principal says students are encouraged — but not required — to wear masks this year.

“I think this is going to be a good thing because even though we appreciate the fact that we needed the mask during the pandemic, I’m glad that we are moving to a point in the pandemic where we’re not requiring the masks,” said Shelton, emphasizing the importance of being able to see facial expressions once again.

(Photo courtesy: Danville Police Department)

Another new addition for the 2022-2024 school year involves a partnership between Danville Public Schools and the Danville Police Department for the “Back 2 Back” initiative.

Not only did officers greet the students on their first day of school, but they even passed out pens, notebooks, and badge stickers to the students on Monday, the department says.

According to officials, the initiative shows students that police are there to support them and to wish them luck for the new academic year.

Besides Danville Public Schools, Monday marked the first day of school for school districts in Appomattox County, Charlotte County, and Martinsville.

