Kokomo, IN

North Texas teachers surprised with money, classroom supplies

DENTON, Texas - With schools opening their doors for another year in North Texas, some local teachers were surprised with money for school supplies for students whose families can't afford them. $12,500 was donated to teachers at Frank Borman Elementary School from community partner Subaru of Corinth. The donation works...
Grant could lead to hundreds of biotech jobs in North Texas

An $8.8 million grant brings North Texas closer to the goal of becoming a major biotech hub. Tom Luce, the CEO of biotech initiatives at Lydia Hill Philanthropies, talked to Good Day about what the grant will improve and how it could usher in hundreds of higher paying jobs.
Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes

GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
Drought in Texas: How to protect trees in extreme heat, dry conditions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Forest Service says practically the entire state is under drought conditions which are creating a negative impact on the landscape, especially on trees. With no end in sight, officials are offering up some tips to help protect trees in extreme heat and dry conditions.
Why you should expect your phone bill to cost more starting this month

Texans should expect to pay more for their phone service on their bills starting this August. The Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to increase service fund subsidies from 3.3 percent to 24 percent in July. The new rate took effect on August 1. The increase will likely add at...
