Gabby Petito family to file $50M lawsuit against Utah police: 'Officers failed in their duty to protect'
MOAB, Utah - It's been nearly one year since Moab City officers encountered Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie to investigate a domestic violence call. Now, the 22-year-old's family will file a lawsuit against the police department, saying law enforcement was not properly trained and did not follow the law before their daughter's death.
North Texas teachers surprised with money, classroom supplies
DENTON, Texas - With schools opening their doors for another year in North Texas, some local teachers were surprised with money for school supplies for students whose families can't afford them. $12,500 was donated to teachers at Frank Borman Elementary School from community partner Subaru of Corinth. The donation works...
Grant could lead to hundreds of biotech jobs in North Texas
An $8.8 million grant brings North Texas closer to the goal of becoming a major biotech hub. Tom Luce, the CEO of biotech initiatives at Lydia Hill Philanthropies, talked to Good Day about what the grant will improve and how it could usher in hundreds of higher paying jobs.
State Fair of Texas' top 10 fried foods for 2022
The Big Tex Choice Awards prove you can fry anything -- even a charcuterie board. The State Fair of Texas narrowed down its list of finalists to these 10.
Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes
GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
NYC mayor suggests sending busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Gov. Abbott
New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the "good of America" in response to Abbott’s move to bus migrants from Texas to The Big Apple. "I already called all my friends in Texas...
Drought in Texas: How to protect trees in extreme heat, dry conditions
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Forest Service says practically the entire state is under drought conditions which are creating a negative impact on the landscape, especially on trees. With no end in sight, officials are offering up some tips to help protect trees in extreme heat and dry conditions.
Fried charcuterie boards, deep fried BLT among the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas announced the finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards. It’s a competition that brings out the best in fried food. This year’s theme is Treats of Texas, highlighting the ingenuity of the state fair concessionaires. Savory. ◀︎ ▶︎
Why you should expect your phone bill to cost more starting this month
Texans should expect to pay more for their phone service on their bills starting this August. The Public Utility Commission of Texas voted to increase service fund subsidies from 3.3 percent to 24 percent in July. The new rate took effect on August 1. The increase will likely add at...
