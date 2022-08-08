Columbia Board of Education to discuss public speaking policy

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Board of Education will meet Monday night to discuss updates to its public speaking policy, a proposal some are concerned may discourage the community's participation in future meetings.

The meeting is 5:30 p.m. at the district's Administration Building.

The new policy changes could limit how many people and how often people are able to speak during public comments.

The new proposed public comment policy is something the board has been working on for a few months. The district said these changes are reflective of new laws passed by the state legislature last session. The district also wants its public comment process to align more with what other government agencies do, like the Columbia City Council.

The proposal limits comments to 10 people per meeting, comments must be directly related to the topic of discussion, members must pre-register through the school district, and no substitute speakers are allowed.

Under the policy, if a person comments at three meetings in a row they are not allowed to comment at the next two meetings.

The board will only discuss the proposal and will not make a vote. There will be no public comment on the proposal. In September a vote and public comment will be taken on the proposal.

Chief Communications Officer Michelle Baumstark with Columbia Public Schools said there are a couple of misconceptions regarding the proposed policy change:

Public comment has always been 3 minutes. That is not new. Public comment has always been allowed on action items (items the board is voting on). That is not changing. Public comment is available in multiple ways – online, in writing at the meeting, in person at the meeting. That is not changing. Board members are accessible outside of the regular public business meetings via email, individual meetings with citizens, and community events. Regular monthly Board meetings are recorded and aired live on CPS-TV via multiple broadcast outlets. Work sessions and special sessions (including summer business session) are not televised. Meeting materials, agendas and minutes are all publicly available on the district’s website. A Board meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education to conduct its business that is held in public and governed by open meeting rules and laws of an elected body conducting public business. This differs from an interactive town hall or community meeting, which allows for discourse between all attendees. The two serve different purposes.

