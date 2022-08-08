Look, the last few years have been… challenging to say the VERY least. But, if there is one thing I am extremely thankful for during this tough time, it’s the renaissance of the one, the only: Jean Smart.Technically her renaissance began with HBO’s 2019 limited series Watchmen, which premiered just before shit truly hit the fan, in terms of “everything in the world.” But, to quote Billy Joel, “it was always burning, since the world's been turning.” So I am including it. Also, if you haven’t seen Smart absolutely steal the show as Kate Winslet’s overbearing and overly critical mother...

