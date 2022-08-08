ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
The Week

Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and 'will likely lose one eye,' agent says

Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after being stabbed Friday as he took the stage to give a lecture at New York's Chautauqua Institution. The attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, was taken into custody. Police said in a statement that Rushdie "suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital." Andrew Wylie, Rushdie's agent, provided additional detail, explaining that Rushdie was placed on a ventilator and "will likely to lose one eye." Wylie added that "the nerves in [Rushdie's] arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged." Authorities...
TheDailyBeast

Jean Smart Performed a ‘Hacks’ Episode Live—It Was Brilliant

Look, the last few years have been… challenging to say the VERY least. But, if there is one thing I am extremely thankful for during this tough time, it’s the renaissance of the one, the only: Jean Smart.Technically her renaissance began with HBO’s 2019 limited series Watchmen, which premiered just before shit truly hit the fan, in terms of “everything in the world.” But, to quote Billy Joel, “it was always burning, since the world's been turning.” So I am including it. Also, if you haven’t seen Smart absolutely steal the show as Kate Winslet’s overbearing and overly critical mother...
