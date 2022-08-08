ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Another shark sighting at Rockaway Beach keeps lifeguards, beachgoers on edge

 2 days ago

While higher temperatures typically mean more beachgoers, the crowds were thinner at Jones Beach on Monday as shark sightings continue and other dangers loom.

Two sharks were spotted off of Rockaway Beach at Beach 73rd Street on Monday morning, which is one reason officials say there has been lower beach turnout.

"People have air conditioners in their homes, they have backyard swimming pools so we don't see the huge crowds that used to come down to the beaches to get the on shore breeze to cool off," said regional director George Gorman.

Drone video captured last week shows a shark feeding on bunker fish just 150 feet from shore off of Robert Moses State Park.

That incident was one of 15 sharks captured on video last Wednesday.

"It's scary, I've never heard of sharks being out here like this before," said Briggette Donatien.

For those who plan to head to the ocean, there was also a stern warning from lifeguards to swimmers amid an increase of strong rip currents.

"Definitely swim where lifeguards are and don't panic -- if you can, try swim sideways against the current," Jennifer McCabe said.

A rip current can sweep even the strongest swimmers out to sea.

Lifeguard John Hurley rescued a man from the Central Mall section of Jones Beach on Sunday.

"I was able to spot the rip current before he was really struggling, and really going under," Hurley said.

Lifeguards at Jones Beach made more than 100 serious rescues on Sunday.

