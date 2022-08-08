One of every four dollars spent by the Idaho state government is allocated to public schools, generating a total budget of more than $3.3 billion. Despite this sizable investment, state competency scores reveal that half of Idaho students cannot read at grade level and 3 in 5 are not proficient in math. With policymakers and the education establishment working to advance the narrative that more funding equates to more success, Idahoans are perennially faced with the prospect of higher taxes and larger government with nothing to show for but the same poor performance from their local schools.

IDAHO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO