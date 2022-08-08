Read full article on original website
Wasted Report
One of every four dollars spent by the Idaho state government is allocated to public schools, generating a total budget of more than $3.3 billion. Despite this sizable investment, state competency scores reveal that half of Idaho students cannot read at grade level and 3 in 5 are not proficient in math. With policymakers and the education establishment working to advance the narrative that more funding equates to more success, Idahoans are perennially faced with the prospect of higher taxes and larger government with nothing to show for but the same poor performance from their local schools.
Idaho’s political and education leaders should mistrust education establishment programs
Action Idaho | Special to Idaho Freedom Foundation. The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IAEYC) is a state affiliate for the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Idaho leaders must come to recognize that putting an “I” in front of this leftist national organization does not make it conservative.
