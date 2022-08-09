ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in CTA Red Line shooting ID'd as Chicago dad; police release video of 2 suspects

By Michelle Gallardo
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ydiJ_0h9VHvxJ00

Chicago police have released surveillance video of two suspects in Saturday's deadly shooting on a CTA Red Line train.

A 29-year-old man was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday when another man fired shots, police said. The medical examiner's office later identified him as Diunte Moon, the father of an 8-year-old girl.

Moon was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago Police Department released a video of suspects in a CTA Red Line shooting that left a man killed at 79th Street in on the city's South Side

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are still searching for the suspects.

One suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans, police said. The other was last seen in a black jacket and jeans.

Police asked anyone with information to call 312-747-8271.

CPD Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter announced additional CTA security at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown, CTA Pres. Dorval Carter announce new patrols after train shooting

CPD Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter announced new patrols after a man was shot and killed on a Red Line train.

"It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Brown said of CTA violence. "No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of the CTA or in our neighborhoods."

Brown said the department will deploy more officers to the CTA starting Sunday. He declined to say how many officers will be deployed.

Brown said that the department has added additional officers to monitor the transit system over the past year.

"It's a significant number," Brown said. "We're also committed to adding even more."

SEE ALSO | Chicago police add new CTA train patrols; K-9 units to return

Carter said the CTA is planning to bring back K9 security guard teams, adding that the transit authority will release more details about their return within the next week. The K9 units were last used on the transit system in 2019.

"This was a senseless act of violence that has no place in the city and especially not in the CTA," Carter said.

So far this year, the CTA has added 250 unarmed security guards, but red line users remain ambivalent about their efficacy as violent crime across the board continue to increase.

On July 22, a man was stabbed as he fought back during an attempted robbery at North and Clybourn , while on July 25th, a 15-year-old who police say was part of a group attempting to rob someone onboard a red line train near 63rd street , was killed when the would be target pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

"They need armed security," said Red Line User Jason Hansbrough. "They need to have armed security on every platform."

CTA President Dorval Carter said he hears users frustrations.

"I want to assure you that we are doing everything the we can to stem these egregious acts of violence that occur on CTA properties," Carter said.

Comments / 45

BE EASY
4d ago

Gosh no fear of being seen no 😷 mask wearing 😱 I don't care attitude. They should be in custody quick. Thank you killers! 👍🏼

Reply
27
Tara Blue
4d ago

They live by the sword they will definitely die by the sword. May the father's soul rest peacefully and I pray his daughter is held close in the arms of Jesus Christ.

Reply(1)
7
Ryan
4d ago

no fear cus they know Kim Fox will have repeat felons back on the street by 10 am the next day.

Reply(6)
32
 

CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police

CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Evanston man allegedly drops gun while fleeing from police

EVANSTON, Ill. - An Evanston man is accused of running from police Wednesday night and possessing a handgun. Jeilin Harris-Thomas, 23, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for a firearm and one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for ammunition.
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with having gun on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
CHICAGO, IL
