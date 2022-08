116 East Third Street, Waterloo, Illinois; 618-939-2337. Hopskellar is a lesson in perseverance. Located in downtown Waterloo, Illinois, the brewery opened in September 2016. By October, it was closed after a fire tore ruined the kitchen, wrecked the brewing equipment and even destroyed much of the dining room. Brewmaster and operating partner Matthew Schweizer was determined to rebuild. Within a year, the brewery was open again and bringing its Northern England-influenced ales back to Waterloo's craft-beer scene. Among the offerings are a pale mild ale, Northern pale ale and a Northern English brown ale. Once you've had your fill of English-inspired beer, head around the corner to Stubborn German Brewing Company (119 South Main Street, Waterloo, Illinois; 618-504-2444, stubborngermanbrewing.com) for, you guessed it, German-style brews. —Rosalind Early.

