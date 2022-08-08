Read full article on original website
COVID-19 UPDATE - August 12, 2022
5,431 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,058,212 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 605 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 40.8 cases per 100k; 31.8 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
Thirteen Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County
Thirteen Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County. Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions. Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced today that 13 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected 8/9/22 from Bohemia (1), Copiague (2), West Babylon (2), Port Jeff Sta (1), Selden (1), and 8/10/22 from Islip (1), Brentwood (1) BayShore(1) and Northport (3).
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.
