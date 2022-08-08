Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Cruisin’ Uptown Normal kicking off Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - You can enjoy hundreds of classic and contemporary show cars, while strolling the streets of Uptown Normal. The Cruisin’ Uptown Normal’ event is set for Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. It’ll also feature live music. The event is free and...
Central Illinois Proud
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
wbwn.com
Volleypalooza: Sand Volleyball Tournament
Volleypalooza is Bloomington-Normal’s first multi-venue sand volleyball tournament and is looking for teams to register now!. Sign up your sand volleyball team before spots fill up by visiting any of the participating locations: CRAFTED, Windjammer, Kegler’s Pub, and Gill St. Sports Bar & Restaurant!. Each venue has selected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
wjbc.com
Pork and Pigskins Championship returns to crown best pork chop sandwich in Illinois
BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association and Illinois Pork Producers Association are teaming up again this fall to find the state’s best concession stand pork chop sandwich. It’s called the Pork and Pigskins Championship and last year’s winner was Normal Community High School. The IHSA’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
25newsnow.com
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up in...
WAND TV
For decades IDOC has helped bring beauty to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's a year-long process to get the flowers and landscaping done at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. In April, Jerry Morgan, landscape supervisor, and a team from the Illinois Department of Corrections will head out to the fairgrounds to plant flowers. All of the plants come from greenhouses on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and an Illinois correctional center. Morgan explained in the fall his team collects seeds and will collect flowers to grow in the greenhouses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New improvements will be underway to get rid of combined sewer overflow (CSO) in Peoria. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a few roads will be closed off to work on eliminating CSOs. Peoria Public Works plans on working on NE Glendale Avenue...
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
Central Illinois Proud
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares for fall move-in, announces street closures
Residence hall and dorm move-in begins Monday. With about 6,000 students moving in before classes begin on Aug. 22, Illinois State University has shared information about move-in sign-up and road closures planned for the week. More information about move-in, including directions to residence halls and instructions for unloading cars, can...
hoiabc.com
Coroner identifies woman found in vehicle in Bloomington as missing Normal woman
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Central Illinois Proud
Help NPD find missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brittany Mitchell, who is missing and possibly endangered. Mitchell was last heard from on Aug. 7. Police do not know what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance but she is known to wear eyeglasses and has pierced ears.
Comments / 0