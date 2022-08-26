2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker
Players on two-way contracts are becoming more and more important in today’s NBA. Here is who each of the 30 teams around the NBA have signed to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.
Every team in the NBA has max contract type of players and All-Star-like talents, but depth has proved to be a key factor in winning a championship.
Having viable bench talents is essential across the NBA and we have seen players on two-way contracts or training camp deals entering the season earn real standard NBA contracts time-and-time again.
We should expect nothing less this upcoming 2022-23 season, as there are some very intriguing names that have already signed two-way deals across the league.
Some teams are still looking to fill their two-way contract spots for the upcoming year, as some of these spots will be filled by players on training camp deals, but here is who has agreed to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season so far:
Updated: 8/26/22 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Atlanta Hawks:
- G Chaundee Brown (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G Trent Forrest (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Hawks Training Camp Invites: Tyson Etienne (Exhibit-10)
Boston Celtics:
- G JD Davison (2022 NBA Draft, 53rd overall pick)
- F/C Mfiondu Kabengele (2019 NBA Draft, 27th overall pick)
- NOTE: The Celtics have a two-way qualifying offer out to Brodric Thomas.
Celtics Training Camp Invites: Denzel Valentine (Exhibit-10), Noah Vonleh (Exhibit-10), Bruno Caboclo (Exhibit-10)
Brooklyn Nets:
- G Alondes Williams (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- OPEN
- NOTE: The Nets have a two-way qualifying offer out to David Duke Jr.
Nets Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced
Charlotte Hornets:
- G Bryce McGowens (2022 NBA Draft, 40th overall pick)
- OPEN
Hornets Training Camp Invites: Isaiah Whaley (Exhibit-10)
Chicago Bulls:
- F Justin Lewis (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- OPEN
- NOTE: The Bulls have a two-way qualifying offer out to Malcolm Hill.
Bulls Training Camp Invites: Javon Freeman-Liberty (Exhibit-10), Carlik Jones (Exhibit-10)
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- F Isaiah Mobley (2022 NBA Draft, 49th overall pick)
- G RJ Nembhard (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Cavaliers Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced
Dallas Mavericks:
- G Tyler Dorsey (2017 NBA Draft, 41st overall pick)
- OPEN
Mavericks Training Camp Invites: McKinley Wright IV (Exhibit-10), Mouhamadou Gueye (Exhibit-10), Tyler Hall (Exhibit-10)
Denver Nuggets:
- G Collin Gillespie (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- F Jack White (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- NOTE: Collin Gillespie suffered a fractured lower left leg and is OUT indefinitely.
Nuggets Training Camp Invites: Adonis Arms (Exhibit-10), Kellan Grady (Exhibit-10), Justin Tillman (Exhibit-10)
Detroit Pistons:
- F Braxton Key (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G Buddy Boeheim (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Pistons Training Camp Invites: Micah Potter (Exhibit-10)
Golden State Warriors:
- G Quinndary Weatherspoon (2019 NBA Draft, 49th overall pick)
- G Lestor Quinones (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Warriors Training Camp Invites: Mac McClung (Exhibit-9), Trevion Williams (Exhibit-10), Pat Spencer (Exhibit-10)
Houston Rockets:
- G Trevor Hudgins (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- OPEN
Rockets Training Camp Invites: Bruno Fernando (Exhibit-10), Willie Cauley-Stein (Exhibit-10)
Indiana Pacers:
- F Kendall Brown (2022 NBA Draft, 48th overall pick) - REPORTED (Unofficial)
- OPEN
Pacers Training Camp Invites: Deividas Sirvydis (Exhibit-10)
Los Angeles Clippers:
- F/C Moussa Diabate (2022 NBA Draft, 43rd overall pick)
- OPEN
Clippers Training Camp Invites: Moses Brown (Exhibit-10), Xavier Moon (Exhibit-10)
Los Angeles Lakers:
- G Scotty Pippen Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G Cole Swider (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Lakers Training Camp Invites: Jay Huff (Exhibit-10), Fabian White Jr. (Exhibit-10), Javante McCoy (Exhibit-10)
Memphis Grizzlies:
- F Kenneth Lofton Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- F Vince Williams Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, 47th overall pick)
Grizzlies Training Camp Invites: Jacob Gilyard (Exhibit-10), Dakota Mathias (Exhibit-10)
Miami Heat:
- G Marcus Garrett (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- F Darius Days (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Heat Training Camp Invites: Jamaree Bouyea (Exhibit-10), Jamal Cain (Exhibit-10), Orlando Robinson (Exhibit-10)
Milwaukee Bucks:
- F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili (2021 NBA Draft, 54th overall pick)
- G AJ Green (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Bucks Training Camp Invites: Luca Vildoza (Exhibit-10), Lindell Wigginton (Exhibit-10)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- G A.J. Lawson (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- F Eric Paschall (2019 NBA Draft, 41st overall pick)
Timberwolves Training Camp Invites: CJ Elleby (Exhibit-10), Luka Garza (Exhibit-10)
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Dereon Seabron (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) - REPORTED (Unofficial)
- OPEN
Pelicans Training Camp Invites: Izaiah Brockington (Exhibit-10), Daeqwon Plowden (Exhibit-10)
New York Knicks:
- F Feron Hunt (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G Trevor Keels (2022 NBA Draft, 42nd overall pick)
Knicks Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- G Lindy Waters III (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- F Eugene Omoruyi (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Thunder Training Camp Invites: Sacha Killeya-Jones (Exhibit-10)
Orlando Magic:
- F Admiral Schofield (2019 NBA Draft, 42nd overall pick)
- G Kevon Harris (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Magic Training Camp Invites: Drake Jeffries (Exhibit-10), Simi Shittu (Exhibit-10), Alex Morales (Exhibit-10)
Philadelphia 76ers:
- G Charlie Brown Jr. (2019 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G/F Julian Champagnie (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
76ers Training Camp Invites: Michael Foster Jr. (Exhibit-10)
Phoenix Suns:
- G Duane Washington Jr. (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- F Ish Wainright (2017 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Suns Training Camp Invites: None Officially Announced
Portland Trail Blazers:
- G Brandon Williams (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- OPEN
Trail Blazers Training Camp Invites: Norvel Pelle (Exhibit-10), Isaiah Miller (Exhibit-10), Jared Rhoden (Exhibit-10)
Sacramento Kings:
- G Keon Ellis (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- C Neemias Queta (2021 NBA Draft, 39th overall pick)
Kings Training Camp Invites: Quinn Cook
San Antonio Spurs:
- F Dominick Barlow (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G Jordan Hall (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted) - REPORTED (Unofficial)
Spurs Training Camp Invites: Tommy Kuhse (Exhibit-10), Kyler Edwards (Exhibit-10)
Toronto Raptors:
- F Ron Harper Jr. (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G Jeff Dowtin (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Raptors Training Camp Invites: Gabe Brown (Exhibit-10)
Utah Jazz:
- F Xavier Sneed (2020 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- G Johnny Juzang (2022 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
Jazz Training Camp Invites: Paris Bass (Exhibit-10)
Washington Wizards:
- Jordan Schakel (2021 NBA Draft, Undrafted)
- OPEN
Wizards Training Camp Invites: Makur Maker (Exhibit-10), Quenton Jackson (Exhibit-10), Davion Mintz (Exhibit-10)
