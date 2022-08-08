Read full article on original website
‘The Flash’: As Ezra Miller’s Situation Worsens, WB Ponders 3 Options, Including Last Resort Of Scrapping The Film
One of the biggest stories in Hollywood this year has been the erratic and controversial behavior of actor Ezra Miller. And now, after Miller was arrested for the third time this year on Monday, this time for felony burglary, it’s clear that Warner Bros. has to make a definitive stance on the actor and his involvement in their upcoming DCEU blockbuster, “The Flash.”
‘City On A Hill’ Review: Season Three Continues To Explore The Complexities of The Boston Miracle
For a show that is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, showrun by the great Tom Fontana (“Oz”), and stars Kevin Bacon, it often feels like Showtime’s “City on a Hill” exists in a vacuum. Can a TV show actually be considered ‘prestige’ if few watch it, there’s almost no discourse around it, and even Showtime forgets that it exists? It probably comes as a surprise, then, that the show is entering its third season. Less of a surprise is that it’s doing so with precisely zero fanfare despite being a fascinating and complex exploration of city politics and the ramifications of the so-called ‘Boston Miracle’ that targeted police reform and curbed youth gun violence in the ’90s.
‘Bones And All’ Teaser Trailer: Feast Your Eyes On Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibalistic Love Story Starring Timothée Chalamet
“Bones and All” is coming. Yep, writer/director Luca Guadagnino is back with a screenplay by his long-term collaborator David Kajganich (“Suspiria,” “A Bigger Splash”), and this one will screen in competition at the 2022 /79th Venice International Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of the novel “Bones & All” by Camille DeAngelis and stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, and David Gordon-Green. Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Ryland round out the main cast. Also of note: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score the film.
‘The Greatest Hits’: Lucy Boynton Will Stars In Ned Benson’s Latest Film From Searchlight Pictures
Ned Benson made a big splash in 2014 with his trifecta film debut “The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby.” The films star a first-rate ensemble that includes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Viola Davis, William Hurt, and more to tell a romantic epic about love and loss. Benson’s debut was a big swing, but he’s been silent since, with only a story credit on “Black Widow” to his name.
‘The Electric State’: Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jenny Slate & More Join The Russos’ Next Netflix Film
After a massive marketing campaign and boasting the biggest budget for a Netflix movie ever, “The Gray Man” hit the streamer last month to …a pretty tepid critical response. Joe and Anthony Russo‘s latest received next to no positive tallies from critics. No surprise there: few recent blockbusters are as wooden or narratively inert. But viewership numbers for the actioner are ever-climbing, so the Russos’ next project for them continues full steam ahead.
Shailene Woodley on Why She Took a Break from Acting
Shailene Woodley hopes to act for the rest of her life. But the actor took a self-imposed break in her mid 20s.
‘Saloum’ Trailer: IFC Midnight Gives Senegalese Thriller A Limited Release On September 2, Hits Shudder September 8
Few films at TIFF 2021 were as genre-bending and defiantly original as the Senegalese thriller “Saloum.” Congolese director Jean Luc Herbulot mixes styles as diverse as spaghetti westerns, monster movies, and samurai dramas in the movie without overshadowing the story’s West African backdrop. Sound exciting to anyone else? Well, IFC Midnight thinks so. They’re so high on the film that they’re giving it a theatrical run in NYC and Los Angeles.
David Lindelof Thinks Less Marvel Movies Would Make Each Of Them “A Little Bit More Special”
“Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof has an easy solution to the abundance of movies in the MCU: less is more. Variety reports that when Lindelof dropped in on Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, he offered his antidote as to why moviegoers and Disney+ subscribers feel like Marvel movies have grown stale. And it’s the antithesis of Kevin Feige‘s current model. In short, the spate of Marvel properties works against the brand.
Antoine Fuqua Calls ‘American Gangster’ “Heartbreaking” & The Film That Got Away
Antonie Fuqua is in the midst of a career renaissance right now. After “The Guilty,” “Infinite,” and “The Day Sports Stood Still” last year, his Amazon Prime Video show “The Terminal List” dropped in July. Fuqua’s documentary series, “Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers,” also hits Hulu on August 15. He also potentially has “Emancipation” on the way in 2023. However, Apple may hold off on that film’s release if the controversy surrounding Will Smith fails to die down.
‘The Terminal List’: Creator Jack Carr Claims Critics Hate It Because “Woke Stuff Isn’t Shoved Into It”
Chris Pratt‘s Amazon Prime Video series “The Terminal List” debuted on July 1 to interminably bad reviews. Critics loathed the series, with The Daily Beast calling it “an unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy. Meanwhile, Variety described it as a “military vanity project for a charisma-free Chris Pratt.” In a word, ouch.
WB Reportedly Debating Whether To Bring Back Leslie Grace As ‘Batgirl,’ While Certain DC Projects Remain Question Marks
Sick of the DC Universe and all its loose lips, sinking ships, and various PR disasters? Sorry, there’s more to come, but suffice to say, for the last few weeks, ever since the “Batgirl” was canceled, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the company that’s seemingly in the press every day for one negative story after another. Either it’s something that their too-toxic-to-touch “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller did or got arrested for, or it’s some update on “Batgirl” that make the optics of canceling an Afro-Latinx-led project while continuing to support a film by an embattled white actor who has had the worst PR of 2022 look worse and worse.
New ‘Black Adam’ Photos: Dwayne Johnson Embraces His Dark Side In DC’s New Blockbuster Out October 21
When he transitioned from the squared circle to the silver screen, Dwayne Johnson built his Hollywood pedigree playing good guys with a tough exterior and a just as solid moral code. Of course, one has to overlook his villainous early turn as The Scorpion King in “The Mummy Returns” for that narrative to work. Now, Johnson returns to ancient super-villainy, or at least anti-heroism, in DC Film‘s upcoming blockbuster “Black Adam,” and he cannot wait to don the mantle.
Michael Mann Abandoned A James Dean Biopic Because He Was Tired Of Waiting For Leonardo DiCaprio To Age
It’s Michael Mann mania this week with the new release of the director’s prequel/sequel novel to his 1995 crime film masterpiece “Heat.” The book comes hot on the heels of Mann starting production on his “Ferrari” biopic in Italy. And Mann has “Heat 2” on deck as his next movie after he finishes “Ferrari.”
‘We’re Here,’ ‘Arcane’ & ‘Legendary’ Win Juried 2022 Emmy Awards
The first Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony won’t occur until Saturday, September 3rd, but the Television Academy already has an initial slate of 2022 winners. According to a release from the Television Academy, these juried recipients were screened d and then judge by a panel of professionals in their respective peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup, and Motion Design). This year’s winners represent programs such as “We’re Here,” “Arcane,” “Legendary” and “Love, Death + Robots.”
‘Bad Sisters’ Review: Sharon Horgan’s Latest Is A Frank, Darkly Funny Show About Family And Murder
Think about the worst guy you know. What about the second-worst guy? Keep this up for a while longer, then combine them all, and you might start to get a mental picture of the world-class jerk at the center of “Bad Sisters.” The new Apple TV+ series from “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan is about a man who’s so off-putting and manipulative that when he meets his maker earlier than expected, the question isn’t who would want him dead, but who wouldn’t? It’s a simple idea, but it’s one the series is able to run with thanks to a cast of winning characters, a streak of pitch-black humor, and a surprisingly transgressive frankness with regard to its central violence.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
‘The Bear’: Ebon Moss-Bachrach On The “High-Sodium Volatility” Of FX’s Dysfunctional Family Restaurant Series [Interview]
While summer 2022 was full of anticipated TV franchises, “Obi-Wan: Kenobi,” “Ms. Marvel,” “The Boys,” “Hacks,” etc., perhaps nothing came out of nowhere and bumrushed audiences as much as FX’s “The Bear,” an unlikely hit that quickly became the talk of the internet when it arrived in June and the weeks after. As word of mouth built, everyone was talking about “The Bear.” And no, it’s not a wilderness show, but perhaps everyone’s just as desperate to survive and get out unscathed.
‘Day Shift’: Dave Franco Ad-Libbed a Line to Jamie Foxx That Turned Into a Real Song
'Day Shift' actor Jamie Foxx was inspired to create a song for the movie after co-star Dave Franco ad-libbed a line.
Oscar Isaac Back-Pedals On His ‘Star Wars’ Burn Out, Says “I’m So Open” To More Poe Dameron If It’s A “Great Idea”
Back in 2020, Oscar Isaac gave the “Star Wars” universe a great kiss-off when he quipped that he wouldn’t do any other films set in a galaxy far, far away “unless I need another house or something.” He was just as blunt about “Star Wars” on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last year, too. When asked why he wanted to star in Paul Schrader‘s “The Card Counter,” he replied, “I’ve been in green-screen space land for quite a few years and I was desperate to do a character study.” Enough said, Mr. Isaac.
‘Emily’ Trailer’: Emma Mackey Is The Rebel, Misfit, Genius, Emily Brontë
Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Yep, that’s famous author Emily Brontë reimagined. “Emily, how did you write ‘Wuthering Heights?” That’s the first question and line of dialogue in the new trailer for “Emily,” which imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, Brontë, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.
