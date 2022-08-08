ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channelocity

2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia

(Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is generally comprised of people of English heritage who settled into the state or is home to those who immigrated here. Generally, 66.32% of the population is white,19.05% are considered Black or African American, and 6.70% are Asian. We found the top 5 most diverse places to live in Virginia--check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials

Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong.  In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry as the county considers a massive […] The post Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Lexington, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Virginia Management Fellows

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the 2022-24 cohort of the Virginia Management Fellows (VMF) program. A collaboration between the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM) and Virginia Tech, the program addresses the Commonwealth’s need for talented, trained, and prepared government leaders. “We welcome the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens

The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Trible
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia

Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 Tuesday

Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, August 9, Virginia has had 1,984,528 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Commonwealth#Cnu#Hampden Sydney College
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
wlu.edu

Finding Her Calling

“We will hardly change the world in one summer, but we are one step closer by making these contributions and learning as much as we are giving.”. Minor: Poverty and Human Capability; Music with a focus in choral conducting. Q: What factors led you to choose W&L?. My decision to...
LEXINGTON, VA
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
pagevalleynews.com

New budget gives Virginia’s farmers record funding for soil and water conservation

~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Never-before-seen levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget. Producers throughout the commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. Changes to the application for much of this support...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy