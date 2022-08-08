ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please

I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KBAT 99.9

5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas

Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston

Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

Wages In Texas-Can We Survive A Recession?

The questions continue, no matter what you do for a living or what part of the Permian Basin you live in... The minimum wage in Texas is $7.25 per hour. Is that enough for a family or even an individual to survive on even at 40 hours a week? Should it be raised? If it should be raised--to what? And the arguments come from all sides on this one: If you're a business owner--raising it will make you have to downsize to fewer employees or, in some cases--close altogether; if you're a worker whose wages are in that range and you're trying to make ends meet--you're looking for help and a way to make life easier and better for you and your family.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing

For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

The Scary Legend Surrounding A Historic Texas Panhandle Grave

The Texas panhandle brings to mind images of the wild west. Outlaws, cowboys, saloons, shootouts, robberies...all of the good parts of Hollywood westerns. Once in a while, there's even a bit of the supernatural involved. Do you know the story behind the first grave in the Childress Cemetery?. Will Pankney,...
CHILDRESS, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

