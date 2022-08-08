Read full article on original website
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
A Weird Texas Ghost Town That Never Technically Got Its Start
Every ghost town has its interesting origin story. For many, people flock to an area seeking fortune. Over time, people move out and the town eventually dies leaving behind empty buildings and legends. For one Texas ghost town, the story of its beginning looks a lot like way others end.
Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Texas – My Bucket List Grows
The biggest problem with making Bucket Lists is my list keeps getting longer the older I get. If God allows me to live out most of my list, I will be here a long, long time. Fingers crossed. Today we go in search of the 10 oldest restaurants in the...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
Worst Case Scenario, Your Phone Bill Will Be Increasing Here In Texas, But Why?
If you live in Texas, you will soon be seeing your phone bills increase, here is why. According to the Texas Tribune, the Public Utility Commission decided to go with a rate hike last month which took effect this month. The commission not only regulates telecommunication, but it also regulates...
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston
Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
Enchanting TX In 2nd Place for Worst State to Live In the Country
If you were born and raised in Texas then you have a whole lot of love for the Lone Star State. But then again, there are also people who love Texas so much they move here from where they were. I mean just refer to the video YouTuber Blake Messick...
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If you plan to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in west Texas awesome and we got some great places I remember since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305 Andrews Hwy...
Wages In Texas-Can We Survive A Recession?
The questions continue, no matter what you do for a living or what part of the Permian Basin you live in... The minimum wage in Texas is $7.25 per hour. Is that enough for a family or even an individual to survive on even at 40 hours a week? Should it be raised? If it should be raised--to what? And the arguments come from all sides on this one: If you're a business owner--raising it will make you have to downsize to fewer employees or, in some cases--close altogether; if you're a worker whose wages are in that range and you're trying to make ends meet--you're looking for help and a way to make life easier and better for you and your family.
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
The Scary Legend Surrounding A Historic Texas Panhandle Grave
The Texas panhandle brings to mind images of the wild west. Outlaws, cowboys, saloons, shootouts, robberies...all of the good parts of Hollywood westerns. Once in a while, there's even a bit of the supernatural involved. Do you know the story behind the first grave in the Childress Cemetery?. Will Pankney,...
