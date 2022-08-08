St. Louis boasts the world's largest chess piece. A chess club in France just built a bigger one.

Read full article on original website
kbia.org
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds finds original Budweiser trademark and label design
The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds has located the original trademark application and label design for Budweiser. The 1878 submission was handwritten, partially in English and partially in German, and while it does not include a specific recipe, it does mention ingredients and an overall profile of the beer. The...
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
tncontentexchange.com
Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis
When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
Chicago-area car company expands footprint, acquires Audi Kirkwood
Semersky Enterprises Inc., a Chicago-area automobile retailer, has expanded its footprint to the St. Louis area.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
KMOV
Mission to preserve St. Louis’ historic gospel ties revived in Central West End
CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) – Church bells once echoed hourly in the Holy Corners Historic District in the Central West End where six sacred temples outline the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Washington Avenue. The vacant multicolored brick Second Baptist Church remained dormant for years. That is ... until a local film producer with eyes set to transform the Italianate Gothic-style church into a Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GHOF).
feastmagazine.com
Ice Cream for Bears crafts “farm-to-cone” ice cream sweetened with raw, unfiltered honey in St. Louis
The name of the new pop-up Ice Cream for Bears has multiple meanings. It’s sweetened only with raw, unfiltered honey, and there is, of course, one animal famous for its love of the golden nectar. Additionally, the simple, all-natural ingredients in the ice cream are all things a bear would potentially eat.
'A Little Hi'; a mini version of the signature Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open up
ST. LOUIS — Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced Wednesday it will be opening a spinoff concept, "A Little Hi." A Little Hi will be a mini version of the popular Hi-Pointe Drive-In, slimming down the size and menu. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits...
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri's biggest sneaker and clothing convention.
travelawaits.com
5 Fantastic Stops On A Missouri Road Trip From St. Louis To St. Joseph
Missouri is a fascinating state. It’s filled with history, nature, and incredible sights, and then there’s the food and wine that’s uniquely Missouri. That’s why I joined three friends on a road trip across the state. The trip was mostly comped, but all opinions are my own.
missouribusinessalert.com
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
feastmagazine.com
These St. Louis ice cream pop-ups are keeping the Choco Taco alive
At the end of July, ice cream industry giant Klondike announced it would discontinue producing the Choco Taco, much to the dismay of the beloved novelty's fans. St. Louis residents need not despair, however; two local ice cream businesses are putting their own spin on the popular treat. Sugarwitch, known...
stlmag.com
Local design pros dish on the latest trends in kitchens
The kitchen has long been the heart of the home. In recent years, however, families have spent even more time in their kitchens: working from home, building science fair projects, scratch-baking the occasional loaf of bread. Familiarity may not have bred complete contempt for your space, but you may be thinking that it could use a refresh.
stlmag.com
5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train
For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
stlmag.com
6 tips for traveling from St. Louis by train
With high gas prices, train travel has never looked so appealing. A trip from St. Louis to Chicago costs a mere $31, and you can get to Kansas City for $36. If the cost savings wasn’t luring enough, train travel is considered to be one of the most eco-friendly ways to travel. Nonetheless, Amtrak estimates that 63 percent of travelers have never traveled on its trains before. If you’re among those new to train travel, here are six tips to help make the most of your next trip.
timesnewspapers.com
A Battle Over Bean Plant Bragging Rights
LuLu Dunsford, the “Bean Queen” of the Webster Groves Castor Bean Society, calls her unruly plant group to order every Wednesday morning at The Annex, 8122 Big Bend Blvd., in Old Orchard. “I try to gavel them to order, but I don’t get much respect,” admitted Dunsford. “Castor...
$1.2B redevelopment could come to STL riverfront south of the Arch
A proposed $1.2 billion project aims to develop potentially 80 acres of land along the riverfront south of the Gateway Arch.
tncontentexchange.com
Ballwin diners to get a Little Hi with Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff restaurant
The popular burger, sandwich and shake restaurant Hi-Pointe Drive-In will open a spinoff location called a Little Hi at 15069 Manchester Road in Ballwin. A Little Hi will feature Hi-Pointe’s burgers, with fries and shakes also available. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the...
