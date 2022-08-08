The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is more affordable than ever thanks to today's back to school deals. For a limited time, you can get the Surface Go 2 for just $274 (opens in new tab)at Amazon. Usually, you'd expect to pay $400 for this tablet, so that's $126 off. This marks the Surface Go 2's lowest price since its release. This is one of the best Surface device deals of the season.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO