Isolated downpours expected in St. Louis region on Monday. Flash flooding possible.

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest Airlines
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilots
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
Teen injured in early morning accident Friday
A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. The report states that at 12:30...
Watch now: Smoke from Metro East recycling plant fire seen for miles
The fire started at Interco, a recycling facility around 10:30 Wednesday in Madison, Ill. Video by Hillary Levin.
Developer eyes $1.2 billion redevelopment on St. Louis riverfront
ST. LOUIS — Another developer is going after Chouteau’s Landing. St. Louis-based Good Developments Group says it’s planning a $1.2 billion push to remake the old riverfront industrial area with high-rise residential towers, an entertainment district and an advanced manufacturing center producing construction materials for projects across the country.
One person taken to hospital after large Metro East warehouse fire
MADISON, Ill. — The acrid black smoke may have lessened, but officials said the fight to fully extinguish and investigate what caused a five-alarm fire that burned a Metro East warehouse will continue, possibly for days. More than 200 first responders from across the region joined the effort to...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around St. Louis. 0 updates to this series since Updated Aug 11, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
St. Louis man charged with firing shots at Metro East officers in standoff
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis man with shooting at officers during a standoff overnight near Belleville. The five-hour standoff ended when police found Dion Flenoid, 30, shot in the head about 5 a.m. Thursday. Police said Flenoid had shot himself but survived. He was in...
St. Louis police identify man slain in Walnut Park East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the name of the man gunned down earlier this week in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. The victim is Larry Freeman, 66, of the 4900 block of Wren Avenue. Police said Freeman was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700...
Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses
The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
St. Louis police identify city inmate who died
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the inmate who died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. Dennelle Johnson, 33, was found about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center, 200 South Tucker Boulevard. Johnson was rushed to SSM Health St. Louis University...
St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
Ballwin diners to get a Little Hi with Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff restaurant
The popular burger, sandwich and shake restaurant Hi-Pointe Drive-In will open a spinoff location called a Little Hi at 15069 Manchester Road in Ballwin. A Little Hi will feature Hi-Pointe’s burgers, with fries and shakes also available. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the...
Six pound pups need homes
Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male mixed breed dog, 8 months old, surrendered to animal control by his owner; female brindle mixed breed dog, 9 months old was surrendered to animal control by her owners; a friendly male mixed breed dog, approximately a year old; male, mixed breed. This beautiful blue-eyed boy was picked up as a stray near Taco Bell; a male mixed breed dog, approximately 9 months old, that was picked up as a stray; and a female, mixed breed dog, approximately 2 years old.
No. 17: Mitchell looks like a good fit to help Lutheran St. Charles' repeat bid
ST. PETERS — Allen Mitchell dazzled his new Lutheran St. Charles football teammates from day one. First, the transfer from De Smet announced his presence with his mouth. "All spring, he kept telling everyone about how good he is and how much he's going to help this team," senior friend and Cougars defensive back Cyril Holloway said. "The rest of us were like, 'Bro, we know you're good, but you don't have to talk about it all the time.' "
Urban League Expo/Career got the job done
Americans are seeking jobs and finding them, and many are also trying to improve their employment status. The same is true in this region as hundreds of job seekers visited the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Expo & Career Fair at America’s Center on August 5, 2022. According...
Groundbreaking partnership
It has been two years in the making and on Wednesday Affinia Healthcare and Gateway Region YMCA celebrated serving Ferguson and surrounding municipalities during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Affinia Healthcare center near the Emerson YMCA. Mayor Ella Jones of Ferguson said, “I’m only the voice of Ferguson, but...
