Party's over: St. Louis election board nixes partisan labels for special race

Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male mixed breed dog, 8 months old, surrendered to animal control by his owner; female brindle mixed breed dog, 9 months old was surrendered to animal control by her owners; a friendly male mixed breed dog, approximately a year old; male, mixed breed. This beautiful blue-eyed boy was picked up as a stray near Taco Bell; a male mixed breed dog, approximately 9 months old, that was picked up as a stray; and a female, mixed breed dog, approximately 2 years old.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO