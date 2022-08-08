Party's over: St. Louis election board nixes partisan labels for special race

Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Photos: 'House at Noser Mill' preserves its 1850s history in Leslie, Mo.
Known as the “House at Noser Mill,” the handsome four-story home is an imposing structure with an intriguing history to match. Nestled into a landscape of rolling hills about an hour west of St. Louis in Franklin County, it dates to 1850 when it was built with local yellow limestone by German immigrant Dietrich Voss.
St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
No. 14: Ortwerth follows family tradition at SLUH, pledges to Iowa
Zach Ortwerth counted down the days. Per family tradition, Ortwerth was not cleared to play football until he was a freshman in high school. That’s how his grandfather did it with his dad and that’s how his parents did it with him. There was no debate. “They weren’t...
St. Louis police identify city inmate who died
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the inmate who died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. Dennelle Johnson, 33, was found about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center, 200 South Tucker Boulevard. Johnson was rushed to SSM Health St. Louis University...
St. Louis police identify man slain in Walnut Park East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the name of the man gunned down earlier this week in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. The victim is Larry Freeman, 66, of the 4900 block of Wren Avenue. Police said Freeman was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around St. Louis. 0 updates to this series since Updated Aug 11, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Six pound pups need homes
Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male mixed breed dog, 8 months old, surrendered to animal control by his owner; female brindle mixed breed dog, 9 months old was surrendered to animal control by her owners; a friendly male mixed breed dog, approximately a year old; male, mixed breed. This beautiful blue-eyed boy was picked up as a stray near Taco Bell; a male mixed breed dog, approximately 9 months old, that was picked up as a stray; and a female, mixed breed dog, approximately 2 years old.
Teen injured in early morning accident Friday
A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. The report states that at 12:30...
