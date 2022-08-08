Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.

Read full article on original website
Feral
1d ago
Mo American Water bought our small local sewer system. They did two days worth of "improvements". Our bills immediately double monthly from what we we're paying quarterly. Since then it seems like our fees jump a few dollars every year. Eureka residents will soon get a wake up call when they start getting their new bills.
Reply(2)
1
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
WIFR
Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis
MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
KMOV
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
showmeinstitute.org
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Drivers complain about $278M highway project in St. Louis County
MoDOT is reconstructing Interstate 270 in north county and they have been working on the project for two years.
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: American Airlines cuts St. Louis flights; Barstool Sportsbook coming to Kansas Speedway
Although its prospects appeared dim in recent weeks, a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will appear on the state's November ballot after all. An initiative petition for it received enough verified signatures, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. The amendment, which comes four years after voters approved medical marijuana, would legalize the use of cannabis for people over 21 and allow individuals charged with past marijuana crimes to appeal their sentences. It's estimated recreational marijuana sales could generate nearly $41 million annually in state taxes. In other news of nascent industries, the Kansas City area is expected to become the home of the first sports wagering facility at a NASCAR track. With Kansas lawmakers legalizing sports gambling this year, national sportsbook operator Barstool Sportsbook plans to open a facility at the Kansas Speedway ahead of a mid-September race weekend at the track. Sports betting remains illegal in Missouri. And, in the aviation sector, American Airlines is preparing for a slower travel season this fall and has slashed about 17% of its flight schedule for November. The cuts include about 350 flights servicing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri spent millions on pay raises for government workers. But 7,500 vacancies remain.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri continues to hemorrhage state workers despite an infusion of tax dollars aimed at addressing turnover and unfilled positions. According to figures provided by Gov. Mike Parson’s Office of Administration, there were 7,512 vacant positions within state government as of July 15.
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
tncontentexchange.com
Legalizing recreational marijuana is on the November ballot for Missouri voters
Voters will decide in November whether recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians aged 21 and older to possess, consume, purchase and cultivate marijuana.
KMOV
IDOT to remove unmarked gravesites to complete upgrades to I-64 in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is in the first phase of upgrading I-64 at Illinois Route 111, which includes getting feedback on removing human remains from unmarked gravesites. On Tuesday, IDOT held a public input session at James Avant Elementary School in Washington...
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
Comments / 8