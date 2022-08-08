Sam Page calls on Democrats to come together. And go after Republican seats.

Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
U.S. Senate candidate Busch Valentine making campaign stops in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri is scheduled to make two campaign stops in southeast Missouri on Wednesday, August 10. Trudy Busch Valentine made her first visit to Ground-a-bout Coffee in Cape Girardeau at 9 a.m. to meet with voters and to discuss issues that matter to them.
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries
One of the major aspects of Missouri’s recent primary was the number of races for which there actually was no contest. In more than half of the 180 state legislative districts on the ballot, one of the two major parties did not have a candidate. That meant that in those 100-single-party district primaries, the primary […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
tncontentexchange.com
Watch now: Marijuana legalization makes November ballot in Missouri
Missourians will vote Nov. 8 on the full legalization of marijuana. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, announced that the campaign received enough signatures to go in front of Missouri voters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some cannabis advocates not on board with Amendment 3: Legal Missouri 2022
Missouri voters will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in November, and not all cannabis advocates are on board with it.
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. calls for special session on tax relief
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is calling for Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to provide immediate tax relief to Missourians.
Our government only can function better if we vote wisely
Few things are more important in determining how well our government functions than each of us taking time to become informed, and to vote wisely in selecting those who will represent us. The primary elections in Missouri, and in most states, are over. The midterm elections are just around the corner on Nov. 8. Wherever […] The post Our government only can function better if we vote wisely appeared first on Missouri Independent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the key primary election results from Vermont
In Vermont, there are competitive, open primaries for U.S. Senate and the state's lone U.S. House seat.
tncontentexchange.com
County councilwoman pushed for pot code limits while working for marijuana industry
St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy publicly fought for zoning measures favored by the marijuana industry at the same time that she privately helped a medical marijuana company apply for state licenses. Records from two 2019 meetings of council’s Public Improvements Committee, of which Clancy was not a member, show...
kwos.com
Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator
You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
tncontentexchange.com
Auditor's report details nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government's use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state's financial watchdog, the State Auditor's Office has issued the reports since June 2020 examining...
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap
Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
43% of Conservative Voters Polled at CPAC Would Pick Florida’s Ron DeSantis As Donald Trump’s Presidential Running Mate
A poll carried out at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference held from August 4-7 in Texas has shown that 43% of those who voted would favor Ron DeSantis as presidential running mate with Donald Trump. DeSantis was overwhelmingly the favored choice with respondents to the poll.
Pritzker says he's optimistic Illinois will pass assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he's optimistic the Illinois General Assembly will be able to pass an assault weapons ban despite fierce opposition from groups like the National Rifle Association."I believe we are in a position to overcome that obstacle and to get an assault weapons ban in our state," Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference on Monday. "I certainly am pushing for it. I think we should have one on the federal level."Over the past ten years, more than two dozen bills to ban assault weapons have been introduced in Springfield.None have passed. Some never even made it out of committee.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
Comments / 1