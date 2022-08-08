Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
National Night Out 2022
Troy, Mo. - Lincoln County held its second-annual National Night Out on Aug. 4 in the parking lot of the Lincoln County Justice Center. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Troy Police Department, Lincoln County Ambulance District and Lincoln County Fire Protection District #1 were on hand to greet the public for a family-friendly evening to promote safety and goodwill in the community.
One person taken to hospital after large Metro East warehouse fire
MADISON, Ill. — The acrid black smoke may have lessened but officials said the fight to fully extinguish and investigate what caused a five-alarm fire that burned a Metro East warehouse will continue, possibly for days. More than 200 first responders from across the region joined the effort to...
Bench dedicated in Edwardsville to honor 'Preach,' a beloved city figure
Next time you're walking in downtown Edwardsville and need to take a break, grab a seat and think of "Preach." Marvin "Preach" Webb, the city's beloved unofficial ambassador for decades, was honored Friday with the dedication of a bench along North Main Street. Webb, who could be seen most days...
Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman
The body of a missing fisherman was found Monday morning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area just north of Columbia. Authorities believe that Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis drowned while fishing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities began searching for the fisherman on Sunday afternoon after...
Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses
The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support
WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis
When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
Green Street proposes homes, offices and hotel on Manchester Road in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD — A St. Louis company is proposing a $400 million redevelopment in Brentwood that would line a half-mile of Manchester Road with apartments, townhomes, offices and a list of commercial options, from a hotel to a microbrewery. The pitch, from Green Street Real Estate Ventures, would span 40...
Watch now: Smoke from Metro East recycling plant fire seen for miles
The fire started at Interco, a recycling facility around 10:30 Wednesday in Madison, Ill. Video by Hillary Levin.
Police identify man found dead in Deer Creek
ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man found dead Friday morning in Deer Creek as Randal Howland, 62, of the 500 block of Atalanta Avenue in Webster Groves. Maj. Matt Nighbor of the Maplewood Police Department said Howland was found in the driver's seat of a silver Hyundai SUV submerged in about 3 feet of water about 10:55 am. Friday. He said an MSD crew spotted the SUV and called police.
West End tenants given 3 days to move out after flood damage
ST. LOUIS — Surrounded by dirt-covered floors and piles of personal belongings, tenants at Loop Lofts in the West End on Monday labored in the oppressive afternoon heat to move their belongings out by midnight. First-floor residents of the loft’s Building B received a notice on their doors Friday...
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
Man accused of killing teen in hit-and-run released after charges refused
ST. LOUIS — A man was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested this week on suspicion of hitting a teen pedestrian and driving away from the scene last month. St. Louis police on Tuesday said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office cited an incomplete investigation and...
Charges proceed against Hermann pastor
A series of child sex charges have been leveled against one of Hermann's church pastors, who was released from custody after posting bond the same day of his arrest. John Wayne Hampton, 32, of Hermann, is charged with four criminal counts in Camden County Associate Circuit Court in Camdenton. The charges do not originate from the Gasconade County court system, although Hampton was arrested locally on a warrant filed in the 26th Judicial Circuit -- which includes Camden County. Hampton is a full-time pastor of the Hermann United Methodist Church and Rosebud UMC.
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. The man, not yet named, was shot multiple times around 5:30 p.m. near Woodland and Wren avenues. He was found lying outside, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. No other...
St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say
ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said. Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and...
Off-duty Metro East police officer shot three people after fight, charges say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Metro East police officer is facing charges after being accused of shooting three people while off duty in Belleville. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, pleaded not guilty on Friday after being charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class X felony with a minimum of six years of prison time.
Photos: Eighth anniversary of Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson
Family, friends, local activists and community members gathered at a rebuilt memorial for Michael Brown along Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. It was the eighth anniversary of Brown being fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson which ignited protests that swept across the country and started a new era of civil rights demonstrations and social activism.
Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
