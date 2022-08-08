ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

National Night Out 2022

Troy, Mo. - Lincoln County held its second-annual National Night Out on Aug. 4 in the parking lot of the Lincoln County Justice Center. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Troy Police Department, Lincoln County Ambulance District and Lincoln County Fire Protection District #1 were on hand to greet the public for a family-friendly evening to promote safety and goodwill in the community.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

One person taken to hospital after large Metro East warehouse fire

MADISON, Ill. — The acrid black smoke may have lessened but officials said the fight to fully extinguish and investigate what caused a five-alarm fire that burned a Metro East warehouse will continue, possibly for days. More than 200 first responders from across the region joined the effort to...
MADISON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman

The body of a missing fisherman was found Monday morning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area just north of Columbia. Authorities believe that Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis drowned while fishing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities began searching for the fisherman on Sunday afternoon after...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, MO
City
Saint Peters, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Peters, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
tncontentexchange.com

Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
BONNE TERRE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support

WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street. The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.
WILDWOOD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis

When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Puppies#Animal Rescue#Animal Shelter#Dog#The Stray Paws Rescue#Stray Paws
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify man found dead in Deer Creek

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man found dead Friday morning in Deer Creek as Randal Howland, 62, of the 500 block of Atalanta Avenue in Webster Groves. Maj. Matt Nighbor of the Maplewood Police Department said Howland was found in the driver's seat of a silver Hyundai SUV submerged in about 3 feet of water about 10:55 am. Friday. He said an MSD crew spotted the SUV and called police.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
tncontentexchange.com

West End tenants given 3 days to move out after flood damage

ST. LOUIS — Surrounded by dirt-covered floors and piles of personal belongings, tenants at Loop Lofts in the West End on Monday labored in the oppressive afternoon heat to move their belongings out by midnight. First-floor residents of the loft’s Building B received a notice on their doors Friday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
tncontentexchange.com

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Charges proceed against Hermann pastor

A series of child sex charges have been leveled against one of Hermann's church pastors, who was released from custody after posting bond the same day of his arrest. John Wayne Hampton, 32, of Hermann, is charged with four criminal counts in Camden County Associate Circuit Court in Camdenton. The charges do not originate from the Gasconade County court system, although Hampton was arrested locally on a warrant filed in the 26th Judicial Circuit -- which includes Camden County. Hampton is a full-time pastor of the Hermann United Methodist Church and Rosebud UMC.
HERMANN, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. The man, not yet named, was shot multiple times around 5:30 p.m. near Woodland and Wren avenues. He was found lying outside, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. No other...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said. Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and...
tncontentexchange.com

Off-duty Metro East police officer shot three people after fight, charges say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Metro East police officer is facing charges after being accused of shooting three people while off duty in Belleville. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, pleaded not guilty on Friday after being charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class X felony with a minimum of six years of prison time.
BELLEVILLE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Eighth anniversary of Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson

Family, friends, local activists and community members gathered at a rebuilt memorial for Michael Brown along Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. It was the eighth anniversary of Brown being fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson which ignited protests that swept across the country and started a new era of civil rights demonstrations and social activism.
FERGUSON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy