Mckinney, TX

KTEN.com

Body found at fire scene near Savoy

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
SAVOY, TX
fox29.com

North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
DALLAS, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Drought Conditions Damaging House Foundations

This dry summer is putting many homes at risk for foundation damage. Just like you should check your roof after hail, experts recommend that you check your foundations during a drought season. “We are in a severe drought situation,” Olshan Foundation Solutions’ Blane Bartley said. He explained that in these...
JARED GOLDEN
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat

A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
DALLAS, TX
Rachel Smith
KWTX

Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
PROSPER, TX
KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Durant City Council votes to fire city manager

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The position of city manager seems to be a revolving door in Durant. In May of 2016, Durant’s city manager Sarah Sherrer, was placed on paid leave and later fired after a criminal investigation. Sherrer was accused of loading and firing a gun in her...
DURANT, OK
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
DENISON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder

Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...

