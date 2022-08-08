Read full article on original website
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
dallasexpress.com
Drought Conditions Damaging House Foundations
This dry summer is putting many homes at risk for foundation damage. Just like you should check your roof after hail, experts recommend that you check your foundations during a drought season. “We are in a severe drought situation,” Olshan Foundation Solutions’ Blane Bartley said. He explained that in these...
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
dallasexpress.com
Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat
A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
KWTX
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
fox4news.com
'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper
PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
KXII.com
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The position of city manager seems to be a revolving door in Durant. In May of 2016, Durant’s city manager Sarah Sherrer, was placed on paid leave and later fired after a criminal investigation. Sherrer was accused of loading and firing a gun in her...
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
Texas woman ticketed for driving in HOV lane gives birth to ‘second passenger’
PLANO, Texas — A Texas woman who was ticketed in late June for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas despite arguing that her unborn baby should count as a second person has given birth. Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, posted the news of her daughter’s birth Saturday...
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
KXII.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
dallasexpress.com
Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder
Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...
