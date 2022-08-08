ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

rexburgstandardjournal.com

Daniel Chet Smith

Daniel Chet Smith 11/23/1958 - 8/6/2022 Daniel Chet Smith, 63, of Menan, Idaho passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Menan. Daniel was born in Ashton, Idaho on November 23, 1958. He was the son of Larry E. Smith and Nina Dawn Richards Smith.
MENAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Cane

He is 2 years old and loves people, being outside and playing. He is a great cuddler and is very friendly. Cane prefers being the only animal in the household. You can visit the Snake River Animal Shelter and take Cane on a walk or check out the other animals who are available for adoption! SRAS is located at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rexburg, ID
Idaho Lifestyle
Rexburg, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

$5 million Moody Bridge planned

A public hearing was held Monday for the Moody Bridge replacement project on the Teton River during the Madison County Commissioners’ meeting. The bridge is located approximately two miles northeast of Rexburg on the Moody Highway. “For (Madison) County, it was the number one priority project in the county,”...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff

Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 am Sunday morning. The post Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Young man killed at Sand Dunes Saturday

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries reported a fatality at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Saturday. The accident happened Saturday afternoon.
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Two teens reported missing Tuesday morning

The Madison Sheriff's Office is reporting that two juveniles have gone missing and were reported missing Tuesday around 7 a.m. Kayzin Hansen is a 14-year-old male, is 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 14-year-old female 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot has a stray dog problem. Here’s how you can help

BLACKFOOT — Hundreds of people in the city of Blackfoot were rooting this summer for the safe capture of a stray border collie the community lovingly nicknamed Freeway. Traps were set alongside Exit 93 off Interstate 15 with food. The people adopted her into their hearts, with daily updates on Facebook for those following her welfare. Unfortunately, Freeway’s end was not a happy one.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

