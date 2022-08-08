ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Benzinga

Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq lower, GoodRX soars, Take-Two and Turtle Beach tumble

Oil higher as China, US data eases recession concerns. Coverage for this event has ended. Turtle Beach fails to find buyer for company, shares tumble. Turtle Beach is lower in after hours trading. The gaming accessory maker reported second quarter financial results and ended a process that could have ended with the company selling itself.
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
InvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction

Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes

The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
NASDAQ

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.2%. Within that group, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and down 11.10% year-to-date. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.95% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and ALB make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Benzinga

Recap: TELA Bio Q2 Earnings

TELA Bio TELA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TELA Bio missed estimated earnings by 41.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $2.85 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY and 2seventy bio TSVT announced positive topline results from KarMMa-3, a Phase 3 study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) compared to standard combination regimens in adults with multiple myeloma that is relapsed and refractory. Bristol Myers shares traded in a range of $73.95 to $75.32 on a day volume of 8.06 million shares, closed regular trading session at $74.86.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

T2 Biosystems TTOO stock moved upwards by 24.1% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.8 million, accounting for 360.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. Inotiv NOTV shares rose 13.26% to...
