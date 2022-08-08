Read full article on original website
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq lower, GoodRX soars, Take-Two and Turtle Beach tumble
Oil higher as China, US data eases recession concerns. Coverage for this event has ended. Turtle Beach fails to find buyer for company, shares tumble. Turtle Beach is lower in after hours trading. The gaming accessory maker reported second quarter financial results and ended a process that could have ended with the company selling itself.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction
Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
AppLovin's Q2 Performance Falls Short On Revenue Estimate, Cuts FY22 Outlook
AppLovin Corp APP reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16% year-over-year to $766.23 million, missing the consensus of $839.67 million. The increase was led by a +118% Y/Y increase in Software Platform revenue to $318 million, and its Segment Adjusted EBITDA grew 114% Y/Y to $197 million, a 62% margin. Apps...
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.2%. Within that group, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and down 11.10% year-to-date. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.95% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and ALB make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Recap: TELA Bio Q2 Earnings
TELA Bio TELA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TELA Bio missed estimated earnings by 41.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $2.85 million from the same...
Trulieve Cannabis: A Top Pick Operator In A Small Pond? Analyst Offers Model Update Post 2Q22
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a rating of Overweight for the stocks of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF and lowered its price target to $54 from $57, on “slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. In a recent analyst note, Zuanic explained why Trulieve is one of his Top Pick...
Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Bristol Myers Squibb BMY and 2seventy bio TSVT announced positive topline results from KarMMa-3, a Phase 3 study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) compared to standard combination regimens in adults with multiple myeloma that is relapsed and refractory. Bristol Myers shares traded in a range of $73.95 to $75.32 on a day volume of 8.06 million shares, closed regular trading session at $74.86.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
T2 Biosystems TTOO stock moved upwards by 24.1% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.8 million, accounting for 360.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. Inotiv NOTV shares rose 13.26% to...
