Autopsy released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter; death ruled homicide
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The coroner ruled the death of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, a homicide. The autopsy also found the cause of death was from being shot eight times. NOTE: The above video is...
Woman, two juveniles found in Boone County after being kidnapped in Lawrence
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Lawrence woman and two juveniles were found at a rest park Friday morning after they were kidnapped in Lawrence.
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.
1 dead after shooting near Wes Montgomery Park on east side
A person has died following a shooting on the city’s east side. After 4 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near E. 36th Street and N. Hawthorne Lane.
woofboomnews.com
Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm
Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted […]
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing dog, “King”, has been found and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were […]
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple pub. Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial. Baker was also found guilty of being a habitual offender. In the early morning hours of Oct....
WTHR
Jury convicts Indianapolis man for selling drugs that killed co-worker
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County jury convicted an Indianapolis man Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker, 28-year-old Maxwell Timbrook. Prosecutors said Russell provided heroin to Timbrook that was cut...
WISN
2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: No charges in woman’s death at southern Indiana jail
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In the middle of the night, 35-year-old Sandra I. Ray rolled onto her back and brought her knees up to her chest. Her breathing became more shallow and labored as the minutes went by. One leg dropped toward the floor, then her arm did the same thing. Her throat moved and her mouth was open, but it appeared breathing had become difficult until 3:41 a.m. on May 26, according to report from an Indiana State Police detective.
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
WTHR
Greenwood shooter died of 8 gunshot wounds
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said he died of eight gun shot wounds. Toxicology results also show he had traces of cotinine and caffeine in his system.
Southside Times
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”
The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
Prosecutor seeks $50,000 for possible death penalty in murder of Elwood cop
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says he has requested an additional $50,000 in the event that the death penalty is sought against the man accused of killing Noah Shahnavaz.
