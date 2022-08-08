Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Speaks out Following Her Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche's ex James Tupper is offering "thoughts and prayers" following her fiery car crash in Los Angeles that resulted in her suffering burns. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of Heche and their son, Atlas. In the caption the Men in Trees star wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you."
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident
Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash
Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Denise Dowse Is ‘in a Coma’ Due to a ‘Virulent Form of Meningitis’
Denise Dowse’s sister, Tracey Dowse, has revealed the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is fighting for her health in a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis. Tracey took to social media on Sunday, August 7, to share the news with “family and friends,” while asking for “support and prayers” for the Insecure alum, 64. "As many […]
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
'Hill Street Blues' Actor Taurean Blacque Dead at 82
Taurean Blacque, most notably known for his role as Detective Neal Washington on the TV series Hill Street Blues, has died. The actor was 82. He passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, following a brief illness, his family shared. The official cause of death is still undetermined, according to Deadline.
BET
Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche, in ‘Critical Condition,’ Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash
Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed. It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.” The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared...
Popculture
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
Pat Rosson, 1960s Child Actor on The Andy Griffith Show, Dies at 69
Pat Rosson, a 1960s child actor and son and grandson of cinematographers has died at the age of 69. Rosson appeared in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, The Bing Crosby Show, and more. He was also a regular on the soap opera The Young Marrieds.
William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77
William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
