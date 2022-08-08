ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Police Blotter

12:55 a.m. Friday — A caller in the 800 block of Pleasant Street reported he returned home and found that his house was entered and a computer and his vehicle were taken. Subscribe: www.gmtoday.com/subscribe.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police block streets near 18th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on scene near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11. FOX6 News crews at the scene reported police blocking off Greenfield between 16th and 20th. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for details on this incident, and we have crews at the scene, awaiting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
NASHOTAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington Chocolate Chisel counterfeit bill, man sought

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Port Washington police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy $10 worth of candy at The Chocolate Chisel. The theft happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 6:30 p.m. Police said the man in his 20s was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt,...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy police: Girl found safe, reported missing Tuesday

CUDAHY, Wis. - UPDATE: The Cudahy Police Department said Marzariana Nimphius has been found safe. She was reported missing Tuesday. The original missing person notice is available below. The Cudahy Police Department is looking for missing 10-year-old girl Marzariana Nimphius – last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
CUDAHY, WI

