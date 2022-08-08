Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Police Blotter
12:55 a.m. Friday — A caller in the 800 block of Pleasant Street reported he returned home and found that his house was entered and a computer and his vehicle were taken. Subscribe: www.gmtoday.com/subscribe.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
wearegreenbay.com
Counterfeit $100 used at WI chocolate shop, police search for suspects
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are looking for a man after he used a counterfeit $100 bill for a $10.03 purchase at a chocolate shop. According to the Port Washington Police Department, it happened on August 10 around 6:30 p.m. at The Chocolate Chisel. The man is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police block streets near 18th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on scene near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11. FOX6 News crews at the scene reported police blocking off Greenfield between 16th and 20th. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for details on this incident, and we have crews at the scene, awaiting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Chocolate Chisel counterfeit bill, man sought
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Port Washington police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy $10 worth of candy at The Chocolate Chisel. The theft happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 6:30 p.m. Police said the man in his 20s was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase stolen car, arrest 2
Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday. Two people were arrested.
WISN
At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Four injured in separate shootings overnight, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating four shootings that happened overnight. Two involved shots being fired into homes, striking the homeowners.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WATCH: Port-A-Potties Spill Onto Wisconsin Highway, Damage Cars
'Oh my God I think I just hit a port-a-John in the middle of I-94...'
Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser withdraws request for release
One of the two women sent to a mental institution after a 2014 stabbing attack that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her request for release.
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy police: Girl found safe, reported missing Tuesday
CUDAHY, Wis. - UPDATE: The Cudahy Police Department said Marzariana Nimphius has been found safe. She was reported missing Tuesday. The original missing person notice is available below. The Cudahy Police Department is looking for missing 10-year-old girl Marzariana Nimphius – last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
