ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

FedEx Cup Primer: Everything You Need to Know About the PGA Tour's Playoffs

By John Schwarb
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1e4K_0h9UhDPw00

This week, the three-event FedEx Cup playoffs begin. At the end, one player will win $18 million. Here's how it works.

For the 16th year, the PGA Tour season comes to an end with the FedEx Cup playoffs, where 125 players are eventually whittled down to 30 for the Tour Championship and one emerges as the winner, with a Tiffany and Co.-designed trophy and $18 million.

Here's everything to know about the playoffs.

Who is the Defending Champion?

Do you remember without peeking? Patrick Cantlay won last year. He'll begin his FedEx Cup defense from fifth on the points list; his 10 top-10s led the PGA Tour.

Other past FedEx Cup champions in the field are Rory McIlroy (twice a winner), Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel.

How Much Money Is at Stake?

Money has been the theme of the summer in golf, from the LIV Golf Invitational Series to record purses in men's and women's majors. Now it's the PGA Tour's turn.

The purses for this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship and next week's BMW Championship are both $15 million, with $2.7 million awarded to the winner. The Tour hasn't had a purse that big since March's $20 million Players Championship.

At the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup bonus money and the purse are one in the same. The winner of the Tour Championship is the winner of the FedEx Cup, and takes home $18 million. Here are the top 10 prizes:

WIN: $18 million
2. $6.5 million
3. $5 million
4. $4 million
5. $3 million
6. $2.5 million
7. $2 million
8. $1.5 million
9. $1.25 million
10. $1 million

All 30 players in the field at the Tour Championship will make at least $500,000. The entire FedEx Cup bonus pool is $75 million, and it's paid all the way down to the 150th player on the points list—meaning those ranked 126-150 who didn't qualify for the playoffs will still get paid, in this case $85,000 each in deferred money.

How Are Points Allotted?

All players begin the playoffs with their regular-season points . Scottie Scheffler, the leader, will tee off this week with his 3,556 points, 1,221 more than Cameron Smith. Rickie Fowler, sneaking inside the cutoff, begins the playoffs with 324 points.

Then, matters can get interesting. Playoff points are quadrupled from most regular-season events, from 500 for the winner to 2000, and on through the field. So it's possible that Scheffler, for all his success during the season, could leave the FedEx St. Jude Championship without the points lead. And that the last 30 left standing in Atlanta could include some players who got hot over the first two playoff events.

How Is The Field Cut Down?

The first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, will have 125 players. A 36-hole cut will be made to the low 65 and ties, and the top 70 on the points list at the end of the event will advance to the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

The BMW Championship is a no-cut event, and the top 30 after that advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Isn't the Scoring Unusual at the Finale?

Starting in 2019, the PGA Tour instituted a "starting strokes" format for the finale. The points leader coming into the Tour Championship is awarded the lead and all others will trail him in a leaderboard that looks like this at the start of the event:

Points leader: 10 under
2. 8 under
3. 7 under
4. 6 under
5. 5 under
6-10. 4 under
11-15: 3 under
16-20: 2 under
21-25: 1 under
26-30: Even

Does That Format Work?

In 2019, the first year of the "starting strokes," Rory McIlroy began the Tour Championship at 5 under, five shots off the lead. He then shot 13 under for the event, three shots clear of the field, and his total score of 18 under was enough to win the Cup.

In 2020 (Dustin Johnson) and 2021 (Patrick Cantlay), there was less intrigue as those two were points leaders coming into East Lake and no one could overtake them.

What's Coming Next Year?

More money, and fewer players battling for it. The purses for the first two playoff events will be $20 million, and 70 will play the first event. That will be cut to 50 for the second event, then the usual 30 for the finale.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour

Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Tour Championship
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
MEMPHIS, TN
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
800
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy