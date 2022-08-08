ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Keep the flag waving dinner for Veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas— Regional Monument of Courage is hosting a “Keep the flag waving dinner.” The funds raised will help bring awareness for Veterans Mental Health in support of Premier Post- Traumatic Center. The event will be held August 18 at 6:30 p.m. For more details contact Danny Koch 832-492-4083.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech will host its first giving day

LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University will host its inaugural Day of Giving August 16 to 17. This online, social media-driven philanthropic event is an opportunity for Red Raiders, fans and friends to fund featured projects across the university. To give visit the website give.ttu.edu.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Addison makes purchasing a new home easy

LUBBOCK, Texas- Addison Homes offers high-quality homes with classic styles and competitive prices. They believe in a smooth home buying experience, and giving customer what they deserve. For more information on all they offer visit the website Addison Homes | WE MAKE IT EASY TO PURCHASE A NEW HOME. (addisonhomestx.com).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Author and Yoga teacher, Lacey Pruett shares her journey

LUBBOCK, Texas—Lacey Pruett is an author and yoga teacher and credits learning self care for success. Her second book, ELEVATE (published Jun 1, 2022) talks about elevating yourself when life brings you down. You can find out more at laceypruett.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT teams up with Safety City in Lubbock for car seat check ups

LUBBOCK, Texas – Car seat safety is extremely important, but it’s just as important to get them inspected to make sure they’re working correctly and installed properly. This comes after a fatal crash in Littlefield killed the two people who were riding in the front. However, a 5-year-old and 2-month-old baby girl survived. They were both in secured car seats. Thankfully, the two-month-old was left unharmed.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Absolute Refrigeration is grateful for their customers support

LUBBOCK, Texas— Absolute Refrigeration is helping the community with their 4th annual Backpack Giveaway starting at noon on Saturday, August 13. This event will include free backpacks, hot dogs and more. They giving one filled backpack to each student that is present at Absolute Refrigeration 7009 CR 1500 Lubbock 79407. If you have transportation issues, give them a call to make delivery arrangements at 806-368-7393.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Boys and Girls Club to host back to school shopping spree for members

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock:. Tuesday, August 16th – The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9:00 AM before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision early Saturday morning on the north side of the city. The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. According to LPD,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Monk is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Monk as their Pet of the Day for Thursday August 11. Reach out to LAS to adopt Monk at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Monk!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man assaulted Lubbock officer after fleeing scene of hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest. According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: August 12th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Dry, hot, and calm. High of 95°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH. Dry and mild. Low of 70°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Hot and dry. High of 96°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman stabbed and robbed, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students

LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 2 injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision involving two motorcycles Friday evening. The crash was reported around 10:00 p.m. at North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, one person suffered serious...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
LUBBOCK, TX

