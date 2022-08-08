Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt Backstage, Hit Row Return; Inside CM Punk's Pipe Bomb Promo
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Wyatt, McMahon Reportedly Clashed Before WWE Release. Prior to his shocking release last summer, Bray Wyatt reportedly clashed with then-WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative Vince McMahon. According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside...
Bleacher Report
How WWE Can Lean Into the TV-14 Era Without Going Overboard
WWE television is back to being rated TV-14 in cable listings after almost exactly 14 years as a PG product, but anyone hoping for a return to the way things were during The Attitude Era is going to be disappointed. Despite the rating change, WWE has remained largely the same...
Bleacher Report
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis for August 11
The final episode of Impact Wrestling before Friday's Emergence live event featured the in-ring debut of Killer Kelly, an X-Division Championship defense by "Speedball" Mike Bailey and the contract signing for the upcoming world title clash between Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley. What went down in each of those segments...
Bleacher Report
Dana White Says Raising UFC Fighters' Pay is 'Never Gonna Happen While I'm Here'
UFC fighters make a pittance relative to the promotion's revenue, and Dana White has no plans on changing that anytime soon. The UFC president recently sat down with GQ and pushed back on any calls for him to raise fighter purses. “Fighters always want to make more money,” White said...
UFC・
Comments / 0