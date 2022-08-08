Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NHL
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6
Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
NHL
Ceulemans sees progress in his first year in CBJ system
Defenseman has eyes on the World Juniors as the first-round pick continues to develop. Corson Ceulemans can only watch the current World Junior Championship at home, but four months from now when the tournament returns to its usual holiday schedule, he might very well be taking part. A first-round pick...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: McTavish has four goals in Canada win
Sharks forward Bordeleau helps U.S. defeat Switzerland; Panthers prospect Puutio key for Finland in shootout victory. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 3 games. Canada 11, Slovakia 1 -- Mason McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman stresses importance of defense, play down the middle. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play the second of four...
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
NHL
Chen, Mariano show off hockey skills in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Olympic figure skater renovates Salt Lake City Sports Complex where he grew up skating. Nathan Chen is known for his ice skating skills, but on Friday fans will get a glimpse of his puck-handling skills. The Olympic gold medalist figure skater hit the ice with contractor/television personality Rob Mariano to...
NHL
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators
BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
NHL
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
NHL
NHL, 'Immigrantly' podcast collaborate to amplify Asian American voices
Kings defenseman Spence among guests on four hockey-specific episodes. The NHL is continuing to think outside the box as it works to diversify its fan base. As Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth and legislative affairs, said, "It's a movement, not a moment." The phrase...
NHL
Bill Spaulding Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | RELEASE
Spaulding replaces Steve Cangialosi who stepped away from the booth after 11 seasons. MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced Bill Spaulding as the Devils new play-by-play announcer. Spaulding replaces Emmy Award-winning announcer Steve Cangialosi, who stepped down earlier this year after 11 seasons in the booth.
NHL
Young Stars Classic Single Game Tickets on Sale This Friday at 10am
…2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, runs September 16-19 in Penticton, BC. Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks along with the City of Penticton announced today that single game tickets and double header packages for the 2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10:00am. The tournament will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, 2022.
NHL
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
NHL
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Power, No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft, showing composure; Quinn appears poised to start this season in NHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com. [Sabres 32 in 32:...
NHL
Mock Draft 1.0 - Patrice Bergeron
NHL
Making Space for Play
Kraken and all Seattle pro teams joined together this summer to provide 'sampling' of their sports and more access for kids in partnership with King County Play Equity Coalition. August 10, 2022. It's been a busy summer for the King County Play Equity Coalition and, by extension, the city's professional...
KIDS・
NHL
Key on-sale dates for 2022-23 Canadiens tickets
Single game tickets for the entire 2022-23 season go on sale September 6. The best way to watch a Canadiens game is live at the Bell Centre, and the Habs have ticket options for every fan looking to secure their seats for the upcoming season. Here are the key on-sale...
NHL
Balcers: 'Going to Florida, it just gives you an extra spark'
Rudolfs Balcers talks about his decision to sign with the Florida Panthers during free agency. Rudolfs Balcers is just getting started. Coming off a breakout 2021-22 campaign in which he posted career-highs in goals (11), assists (12), points (23) and games played (61), the 25-year-old forward is confident he can continue that upward trajectory and take another big step forward during the upcoming season after signing a one-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent on July 14.
