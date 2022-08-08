Read full article on original website
Dominick Blaylock, Tate Ratledge among the most interesting players entering first Georgia football scrimmage
The Georgia Bulldogs will have their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, taking place inside the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium. Georgia began practicing in full pads on Tuesday and have held close to 10 practices already. None will be bigger than Saturday, as it offers the first real good-on-good opportunity for the team.
3 questions for Georgia football entering Scrimmage One: Player separation, rise of Arik Gilbert
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football coaching staff have no time to waste with the opening kick fast approaching. It’s a safe bet every snap in the Bulldogs’ opening fall scrimmage on Saturday will serve a purpose, and separating players is the name of the game.
Georgia football defense called out by Kirby Smart after first scrimmage: ‘I’m a little disappointed’
ATHENS — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Georgia offense had a better day than the Georgia defense on Saturday’s scrimmage. That is to be expected at this time of year, according to Kirby Smart. Add in that it was the first day of live...
Georgia QB takeaways from Scrimmage One sends Kirby Smart to film room
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was uncharacteristically reserved when asked to asses Georgia quarterback play following Scrimmage One on Saturday. Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett has the reigns of what appears to be a powerful offense, a deep, strong offensive line in front of him, and future NFL players around him at the skill positions.
Georgia veteran receivers counted on, ranks thinned with fastest player sidelined
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be counting on a handful of receivers to keep defenses honest on the perimeter, but the team will be missing one of its most elite speed threats. Receiver Arian Smith — the fastest player on the Bulldogs’ team, and perhaps the SEC...
Scrimmage One breakdown: Kirby Smart’s sharp comments, promising and concerning takeaways
ATHENS — Kirby Smart concluded the offense was ahead of the defense in Scrimmage One Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The seventh-year head coach said he was not happy with the “energy, enthusiasm and leadership” of the defense during his post-scrimmage press conference. To be fair, Smart qualified...
Georgia football Gimme 5: Answering your questions on Jacksonville, rebuilding and most indispensable Bulldog
Welcome to this week’s DawgNation “Gimme 5″ feature, where we take your questions pertaining to Georgia football and athletics. There has been plenty for Bulldogs’ fans to talk about, with Georgia opening fall camp as the reigning national champions, and Coach Kirby Smart already aiming for another one.
Todd Monken pushes back against the idea the Georgia football offense must carry the defense in 2022
ATHENS — Todd Monken is very aware of the perceptions that exist about Georgia football at the moment. He knows they use the tight ends a lot, sometimes to the detriment of the wide receiver position. That people think Kirby Smart wants him to slow down the Georgia offense and run the dang ball. That there are questions about Stetson Bennett’s limitations as a quarterback.
