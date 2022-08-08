Watch moment teen crashes Kia and runs away down highway ‘after using TikTok trend trick to steal car’

HIGHWAY camera footage shows the moment a group of four teens crashed and fled from a stolen Kia.

Kia spin out and crash into a concrete divider on the road while under police pursuit.

Teens crashing a stolen Kia into a highway barrier in Minnesota Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

The driver hit the wall in a failed attempt to avoid police tire spikes, Daily Mail reports.

Once the Kia crashes into and stops at the highway’s divider, we see the four teens exiting the vehicle’s right side doors and running off the road.

As the group of carjackers run, one of the four teens nearly gets run over by a black SUV traveling on the highway.

Three of the crime’s four teens move into a grass area off the highway to meet with police, while the remaining lawbreaker on the road is shown being detained.

Two of the girls in the stolen Kia were treated at a hospital for injuries, Daily Mail reports.

The ages of these Kia culprits include one 14-year-old boy and three girls ages 15 to 17.

Minnesota Police first heard about the stolen sedan via a call from a car rental agency reporting the incident.

GPS within the vehicle displayed the model’s location as St. Paul, and a helicopter quickly found the car joyriding around a residential city area, Daily Mail reports.

The teens are assumed to have stolen the vehicle to participate in the illegal Kia challenge going viral on TikTok.

TikTok’s Kia challenge shows drivers how they can hot wire specific Kia and Hyundai models by removing the cars’ plastic cowl underneath the steering column and igniting the engine with a USB cable.

Like all dangerous TikTok challenges, users are asked to report videos to help get them removed.

The steps to reporting the videos include:

Click the white arrow on the side of the video you wish to report Click “Report” Select “illegal activities” for the reason

TikTok users can also report a person’s profile by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner.