Vineland, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Must-See Condo for Sale in Ocean City

Now is your chance to own a beautiful, classic coastal condo in Ocean City featuring panoramic views of the meadowlands. The Ocean Aire South Condominium at 4432 West Ave. is a fantastic deal at $599,999, a $50,000 price reduction. This pristine, turnkey property offers an amazing investment opportunity. Rentals are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

40th Anniversary Celebration of Eddie and the Cruisers

When the late summer concert season at the Jersey Shore arrives, great things happen!. The exciting news is that no less than Sylvester Stallone and Frank Stallone have become indirectly involved in the 40th anniversary celebration of Eddie and the Cruisers, scheduled to begin Wednesday Aug31st at Kennedy Plaza in Atlantic City when John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band perform the first of their two concert celebrations, performing the original hits from the soundtrack of “Eddie and the Cruisers.”
SOMERS POINT, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Entertainment
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why

In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
Rock 104.1

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paintings
Daily Voice

Devoted Trenton Mom Dies Suddenly, 39

Devoted Trenton mother Tiffany Ann Pempleton died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 39. A native of Trenton, Tiffany had spent time living in Germany, Switzerland, Argentina, London, and Bratislava, her social media page says. Tiffany was known for her high-spirited personality and ability to make others...
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown residents honor late native

In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
MOORESTOWN, NJ

