College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
College Football News
Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch
Nebraska vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: Nebraska (0-0), Northwestern (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
Las Vegas releases updated College Football Playoff national championship odds
There will be college football games this month and Las Vegas oddsmakers are hard at work updating the odds for the top contenders to win the College Football Playoff national title in 2023. While Alabama remains at the top of the list, over the last month, Ohio State has gained...
Oklahoma Ranked its Lowest in Seven Years in Preseason Coaches Poll
A dip was expected in OU's first year under first-time head coach Brent Venables, but the Sooners haven't been ranked this low to start a season since before Lincoln Riley.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Kansas football preseason camp takeaways: Week 1
Michael Swain of 247Sports gives his takeaways from the first week of Kansas football's preseason camp.
This week in Kansas State tweets - August 8, 2022
We've hit the second week of August, and it's time to take a look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. Kansas State football began their fall camp ahead of the 2022 season. Players reported on Tuesday and participated in their first practice on Wednesday. Highlights and photos from Monday's practice will be on the way right here on GoPowercat, as well as head coach Chris Klieman's press conference in the afternoon.
AthlonSports.com
Texas Football Receives First-Place Vote In 2022 Preseason Coaches' Poll
Someone's buying all the Texas football stock ahead of the 2022 college football season. The Longhorns received one first-place vote in the preseason coaches' poll, which was released this Monday afternoon. Alabama received 64 first-place votes. Ohio State got six, followed by Georgia at five. Texas was the only other...
Iowa State basketball: Joe Lunardi drops early Bracketology for 2022-2023
Fall camp is underway for college football, but just as that sport starts to take over the airwaves, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has dropped a very early version of bracketology for next season. Where do the 2022-23 Iowa State Cyclones land on the list? Lunardi has ISU as one of...
Red Raiders 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks
A way-too-early look at the Jayhawks roster ahead of the Red Raiders Week 11 matchup.
VandenHout moves back to quarterback, aims to lead Rockford to similar success
Rockford has won three OK Red championships in a row and this fall will try to make it four while replacing a great senior class that was led by quarterback Zak Ahern
247Sports
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says
Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
FOX Sports
Big 12 Preview: Can Oklahoma regain top spot in balanced league?
Clemson is who Oklahoma should have been for the past decade. While the Sooners have merely shown CFP promise, Dabo Swinney's Tigers have actually beaten the best teams the SEC has to offer and won national championships. Adding insult to injury, Clemson managed to win two national titles with a...
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa
The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
