College Sports

College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released

Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Nebraska vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: Nebraska (0-0), Northwestern (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
This week in Kansas State tweets - August 8, 2022

We've hit the second week of August, and it's time to take a look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. Kansas State football began their fall camp ahead of the 2022 season. Players reported on Tuesday and participated in their first practice on Wednesday. Highlights and photos from Monday's practice will be on the way right here on GoPowercat, as well as head coach Chris Klieman's press conference in the afternoon.
Texas Football Receives First-Place Vote In 2022 Preseason Coaches' Poll

Someone's buying all the Texas football stock ahead of the 2022 college football season. The Longhorns received one first-place vote in the preseason coaches' poll, which was released this Monday afternoon. Alabama received 64 first-place votes. Ohio State got six, followed by Georgia at five. Texas was the only other...
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says

Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
Big 12 Preview: Can Oklahoma regain top spot in balanced league?

Clemson is who Oklahoma should have been for the past decade. While the Sooners have merely shown CFP promise, Dabo Swinney's Tigers have actually beaten the best teams the SEC has to offer and won national championships. Adding insult to injury, Clemson managed to win two national titles with a...
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa

The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
